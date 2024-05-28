Toyota, Mazda and Subaru team up to develop carbon-neutral engines

A logo of the car manufacturer Toyota pictured at the Geneva Motor Show. Uli Deck/dpa

Three of Japan's biggest carmakers - Toyota, Mazda and Subaru - announced Tuesday their commitment to develop new and smaller engines tailored to electrification and the pursuit of carbon neutrality.

With these engines, the companies will aim to optimize integration with motors, batteries, and other electric drive units.

The new engines are also expected to alter vehicle design by being more compact than existing models. According to the firms, smaller engines will allow for even lower hoods, improving design possibilities and aerodynamic performance while contributing to better fuel efficiency.

The development will also emphasize compliance with increasingly strict emissions regulations in several markets.

The new engines will also be made carbon neutral by shifting away from fossil fuels and offering compatibility with various alternatives. These include e-fuel, i.e., synthetic fuel, biofuels, and liquid hydrogen.