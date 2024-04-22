Top Disney executive for technology, streaming leaving company

Aaron LaBerge, Disney’s top technology officer who has spearheaded much of the company’s recent efforts on streaming, is leaving the company.

LaBerge will vacate his post at Disney in June “for personal reasons,” CNBC reported Monday, citing an internal memo from the company.

LaBerge is taking a job with gambling giant Penn Entertainment, which operates ESPN Bet — Disney’s newly launched sports wagering service.

In his new role as chief technology officer at Penn, LaBerge will lead a “multinational team of technologists” and serve “as the key business leader for the company’s interactive division,” Penn said in announcing the hire.

LaBerge was at Disney, which owns major media brands including ABC and ESPN, for more than two decades, and was key in bringing Disney and Hulu under one umbrella after Disney purchased Comcast’s stake in the streamer for more than $8 billion last year.

LaBerge was also instrumental in Disney’s incorporation of advertising into its streaming offerings, CNBC noted.

