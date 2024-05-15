These are the top 50 best-led companies, according to employee reviews

Employee opinion of senior leadership is a crucial attraction and retention factor.

A new Glassdoor ranking identifies the 50 best-led companies, according to employee reviews.

Bain & Company was #1, with tech firms like Nvidia, AMD, Adobe, and Microsoft also on the list.

Recent years have seen a renewed spotlight on company leadership and management, owing to everything from mass layoffs in various industries amid cost-cutting to return-to-office mandates to pullbacks from ESG efforts.

Employee sentiment toward senior leadership is a big factor in attracting and retaining talent. So which companies are doing the best job of leading their businesses in their employees' eyes?

A new Glassdoor ranking published Wednesday sought to find out. It's based on reviews submitted between March 1, 2023, and Feb 29, 2024, by current employees as well as former employees who left in 2023 or 2024.

To be eligible, companies needed to have at least 100 ratings across each of two leadership attributes — CEO job performance and senior management rating — from US-based employees. They also needed at least 1,000 employees at the end of the eligibility period.

The best-represented industry in the list was tech, followed by finance, consulting, and retail. Glassdoor also analyzed 5-star senior management reviews from the US in that time period and found several keywords repeatedly popped up: collaborative, supportive, flexible, inclusive, passionate, and culture.

Here are Glassdoor's 50 best-led companies:

Bain & Company Databricks Protiviti NVIDIA Raymond James Financial Equitable Advisors AMD Samsara In-N-Out Burger Autodesk USI Insurance Services Eli Lilly and Company Hendrick Automotive Group Houston Methodist Intuitive (Intuitive Surgical) Power Home Remodeling Total Quality Logistics Schneider Electric KBR Turner Construction Keller Williams Adobe Insperity Booz Allen Hamilton World Wide Technology HEB ServiceNow Fidelity Investments Camden Property Trust Zeigler Auto Group Calix Gartner CoreLogic Delta Air Lines Northwestern Mutual ManTech Boston Scientific Omni Hotels QuikTrip ASML TCC Verizon Authorized Retailer Microsoft Cardinal Group Companies Mastercard Quick Quack Car Wash Progressive Insurance SAIC PSCU Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory Experian

