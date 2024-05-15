These are the top 50 best-led companies, according to employee reviews

Sarah Jackson
·2 min read
These are the top 50 best-led companies, according to employee reviews

  • Employee opinion of senior leadership is a crucial attraction and retention factor.

  • A new Glassdoor ranking identifies the 50 best-led companies, according to employee reviews.

  • Bain & Company was #1, with tech firms like Nvidia, AMD, Adobe, and Microsoft also on the list.

Recent years have seen a renewed spotlight on company leadership and management, owing to everything from mass layoffs in various industries amid cost-cutting to return-to-office mandates to pullbacks from ESG efforts.

Employee sentiment toward senior leadership is a big factor in attracting and retaining talent. So which companies are doing the best job of leading their businesses in their employees' eyes?

A new Glassdoor ranking published Wednesday sought to find out. It's based on reviews submitted between March 1, 2023, and Feb 29, 2024, by current employees as well as former employees who left in 2023 or 2024.

To be eligible, companies needed to have at least 100 ratings across each of two leadership attributes — CEO job performance and senior management rating — from US-based employees. They also needed at least 1,000 employees at the end of the eligibility period.

The best-represented industry in the list was tech, followed by finance, consulting, and retail. Glassdoor also analyzed 5-star senior management reviews from the US in that time period and found several keywords repeatedly popped up: collaborative, supportive, flexible, inclusive, passionate, and culture.

Here are Glassdoor's 50 best-led companies:

  1. Bain & Company

  2. Databricks

  3. Protiviti

  4. NVIDIA

  5. Raymond James Financial

  6. Equitable Advisors

  7. AMD

  8. Samsara

  9. In-N-Out Burger

  10. Autodesk

  11. USI Insurance Services

  12. Eli Lilly and Company

  13. Hendrick Automotive Group

  14. Houston Methodist

  15. Intuitive (Intuitive Surgical)

  16. Power Home Remodeling

  17. Total Quality Logistics

  18. Schneider Electric

  19. KBR

  20. Turner Construction

  21. Keller Williams

  22. Adobe

  23. Insperity

  24. Booz Allen Hamilton

  25. World Wide Technology

  26. HEB

  27. ServiceNow

  28. Fidelity Investments

  29. Camden Property Trust

  30. Zeigler Auto Group

  31. Calix

  32. Gartner

  33. CoreLogic

  34. Delta Air Lines

  35. Northwestern Mutual

  36. ManTech

  37. Boston Scientific

  38. Omni Hotels

  39. QuikTrip

  40. ASML

  41. TCC Verizon Authorized Retailer

  42. Microsoft

  43. Cardinal Group Companies

  44. Mastercard

  45. Quick Quack Car Wash

  46. Progressive Insurance

  47. SAIC

  48. PSCU

  49. Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

  50. Experian

Read the original article on Business Insider