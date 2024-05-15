These are the top 50 best-led companies, according to employee reviews
Employee opinion of senior leadership is a crucial attraction and retention factor.
A new Glassdoor ranking identifies the 50 best-led companies, according to employee reviews.
Bain & Company was #1, with tech firms like Nvidia, AMD, Adobe, and Microsoft also on the list.
Recent years have seen a renewed spotlight on company leadership and management, owing to everything from mass layoffs in various industries amid cost-cutting to return-to-office mandates to pullbacks from ESG efforts.
Employee sentiment toward senior leadership is a big factor in attracting and retaining talent. So which companies are doing the best job of leading their businesses in their employees' eyes?
A new Glassdoor ranking published Wednesday sought to find out. It's based on reviews submitted between March 1, 2023, and Feb 29, 2024, by current employees as well as former employees who left in 2023 or 2024.
To be eligible, companies needed to have at least 100 ratings across each of two leadership attributes — CEO job performance and senior management rating — from US-based employees. They also needed at least 1,000 employees at the end of the eligibility period.
The best-represented industry in the list was tech, followed by finance, consulting, and retail. Glassdoor also analyzed 5-star senior management reviews from the US in that time period and found several keywords repeatedly popped up: collaborative, supportive, flexible, inclusive, passionate, and culture.
Here are Glassdoor's 50 best-led companies:
Bain & Company
Databricks
Protiviti
NVIDIA
Raymond James Financial
Equitable Advisors
AMD
Samsara
In-N-Out Burger
Autodesk
USI Insurance Services
Eli Lilly and Company
Hendrick Automotive Group
Houston Methodist
Intuitive (Intuitive Surgical)
Power Home Remodeling
Total Quality Logistics
Schneider Electric
KBR
Turner Construction
Keller Williams
Adobe
Insperity
Booz Allen Hamilton
World Wide Technology
HEB
ServiceNow
Fidelity Investments
Camden Property Trust
Zeigler Auto Group
Calix
Gartner
CoreLogic
Delta Air Lines
Northwestern Mutual
ManTech
Boston Scientific
Omni Hotels
QuikTrip
ASML
TCC Verizon Authorized Retailer
Microsoft
Cardinal Group Companies
Mastercard
Quick Quack Car Wash
Progressive Insurance
SAIC
PSCU
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
Experian
Read the original article on Business Insider