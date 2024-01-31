Today’s deals: Super Bowl TV sale, $14 TP-Link WiFi extender, $229 Bose soundbar, $99 Ninja blender, more
Wednesday is the last day of the month, and retailers are making one last push to finish January on a strong note. LG and Sony TVs have deep discounts for the Super Bowl, and you can get a discounted Bose soundbar to go along with your new TV. TP-Link WiFi extenders start at $14, Ninja blenders are on sale, and more.
Amazon gift card deals, offers & coupons 2024: Get $450+ free
Tineco Floor ONE S5 deal: Save $100 on the viral floor cleaning sensation from TikTok
Here are our picks for all the top daily deals on Wednesday, January 31.
Spend $80 On Essentials, Get $20
TP-Link WiFi Extender with Ethernet Port, Dual Band 5GHz/2.4GHz , Up to 44% more bandwidth than…
Price: $13.97 (reg. $35)
You Save: $18.02 (52%)
Bose TV Speaker – Soundbar for TV with Bluetooth and HDMI-ARC Connectivity, Black, Includes Rem…
Price: $229 (reg. $279)
You Save: $50.00 (18%)
Ninja BL660 Professional Compact Smoothie & Food Processing Blender, 1100-Watts, 3 Functions -f…
Price: $99.99 (reg. $120)
You Save: $20.00 (17%)
FEATURED SALE: Spend $80+ on Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Cascade, Pampers, and more, and Amazon will give you a $20 bonus credit
🚨 Order a Galaxy S24 series AI phone and save up to $750! Samsung even has exclusive Galaxy S24 Ultra colors you can’t get anywhere else
Save big on LG OLED TVs and Sony smart TVs ahead of the Super Bowl
The Bose TV Speaker soundbar is down to $229, or get the ultimate Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar for $799 instead of $899
Score a TP-Link RE220 WiFi range extender with 56,000 5-star reviews for just $13.97
M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is on sale for $999 at Best Buy (all-time low)
M1 MacBook Air is back down to $749.99 (all-time low)
Apple Watch Series 9 is on sale for $329 — last chance to get one with pulse oximetry!
Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $749 with the blood oxygen sensor
Apple Watch SE is only $199 at Amazon and Best Buy
AirPods 2nd-Gen are down to $99 at Amazon and Walmart
Apple AirTag 4-packs are $84.99 instead of $99 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
M3 MacBook Pro is down to $1,399 (all-time low)
iPad 9th-Gen is down to $249 instead of $329, or save even more on the 256GB model
iPad 10th-Gen is $382.49, which is a $46.51 discount
See more in our guide on the best Apple deals
Super Mario Bros Wonder for the Nintendo Switch is down to the lowest price ever! Save 15% on Nintendo’s best new Switch game in years
Brother printers are on sale starting at only $129.99 — the Brother HLL2395DW laser printer that I use personally is down to $189.99, which is an all-time low
The Ninja BL660 blender is down to $99.99
Score a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from Brawny, Energizer, Cotonelle, Clorox, Kleenex, and more
Samsung microSD cards are on sale starting at $10.99 for a 128GB Samsung Pro Plus microSDXC card
The Meross smart garage door controller works with HomeKit (Siri), Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings — get one on sale for $39.99 instead of $60
TP-Link WiFi 6 mesh routers are on sale starting at just $79.99
Samsung Galaxy Book3 laptops are up to 32% off right now
The blazing-fast ASUS TUF A17 Gaming Laptop is 15% off
Don’t need all that power? Pick up a 14-inch HP laptop for just $219.99
Shark vacuum cleaners and robot vacuums are on sale with discounts of up to 46%
The awesome new GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker with no exhaust smoke is down to a new all-time low price thanks to a 30% discount
Bissell’s $140 Little Green Pet Deluxe is $120 on sale
Get a $349 Google Nest Wifi mesh wireless system on sale for only $169
This remote controlled eBook page-turner is shooting up the charts on Amazon — see what all the fuss is about while it’s down to just $29.99
In addition to all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, gift cards, and much more.
Spend $80 On Household Essentials, Get $20 a Amazon Credit
Smart Garage Door Opener Remote, Compatible with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant,…
Price: $39.99
You Save: $20.00 (33%)
Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 41mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Loop…
Price: Price too low to display
Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smartwatch with Rugged Titanium Case & Olive Alpine L…
Price: $749.00
You Save: $50.00 (6%)
SAMSUNG PRO Plus microSD Memory Card + Adapter, 128GB MicroSDXC, Up to 180 MB/s, Full HD & 4K U…
Price: $10.99
You Save: $9.00 (45%)
SAMSUNG EVO Select Micro SD-Memory-Card + Adapter, 512GB microSDXC 130MB/s Full HD & 4K UHD, UH…
Price: $29.99
You Save: $5.00 (14%)
Nest WiFi Router and 2 Points – WiFi Extender with Smart Speaker – Works with Google WiFi (3 Pa…
Price: $169.00
You Save: $180.00 (52%)
NEW Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Plus Alexa, Wireless Bluetooth AI Surround Sound…
Price: $799.00
You Save: $100.00 (11%)
Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP…
Price: $379.00
You Save: $100.00 (21%)
ASUS TUF Gaming A17 (2023) Gaming Laptop, 17.3” FHD 144Hz Display, GeForce RTX 4050, AMD Ryzen…
Price: $1,099.99
You Save: $200.00 (15%)
HP 14″ HD Laptop Newest Stream, Intel Celeron Quad-Core Processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 64GB eMMC, 1 Y…
Price: $219.99
You Save: $60.00 (21%)
Spend $60 On Household Essentials, Get A $15 Amazon Credit
GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker with Active Smoke Filtration, Precision Smoke Control, 5 Smoke S…
Price: $699.00
You Save: $300.00 (30%)
Super Mario Bros.™ Wonder – Nintendo Switch (US Version)
Price: $51.00
You Save: $8.99 (15%)
Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer, Cook like a pro with just the press of a button, Smart Air Fryer Co…
Price: $279.00
You Save: $80.00 (22%)
Brother Compact Monochrome Laser Printer, HLL2395DW, Flatbed Copy & Scan, Wireless Printing, NF…
Price: $189.99
You Save: $30.00 (14%)
Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner and Car/Auto Detailer, 3353, Gray/Blue
Price: $120.00
You Save: $19.99 (14%)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds with USB-C Charging, Up to 2X More Active…
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds, Bluetooth Headphones with Lightning Charging…
Price: $99.00
You Save: $30.00 (23%)
Smart Plug Work with Alexa and Google Home Nooie,Smart Alexa Plug Mini Bluetooth Smart Life&Tuy…
Price: $17.99
You Save: $12.00 (40%)
Shark IZ462H Vertex Ultra Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum with DuoClean PowerFins, Crevice, P…
Price: $299.99
You Save: $130.00 (30%)
Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum with XL HEPA Self-Empty Base, Bagless, 60-Day Capacity, LIDAR Na…
Price: $349.99
You Save: $300.00 (46%)
LG C3 Series 83-Inch Class OLED evo 4K Processor Smart Flat Screen Wall Mount TV with Magic Rem…
Price: Price too low to display
Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip, 13” Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit…
Price: $749.99
You Save: $249.01 (25%)
Apple 2023 15.3-Inch MacBook Air Laptop with M2 Chip, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD – Midnight
Price: Price too low to display
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 chip with 8‑core CPU, 10‑core GPU: 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR…
Price: $1,399.00
You Save: $200.00 (13%)
DATAFY RF Remote Control Page Turner for Kindle Accessories Paperwhite Kobo Surface Comics, Tak…
Price: $29.99
You Save: $40.00 (57%)
FLEXISPOT Standing Desk, Electric Height Adjustable Desk 48 x 24 Inches Sit Stand Desk Home Off…
Price: $135.99
You Save: $114.00 (46%)
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalized Spatial Au…
Price: $159.99
You Save: $9.01 (5%)
ORECK XL COMMERCIAL Upright Vacuum Cleaner, Bagged Professional Pro Grade, For Carpet and Hard…
Price: $169.99
You Save: $59.00 (26%)
