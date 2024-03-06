Today’s deals: $60 Ring Stick Up Cam, $260 HP Stream laptop, Sony home audio sale, Samsung microSDs, more
Wednesday’s top tech deals include some discounts on popular products we haven’t seen on sale in a long time. Ring Stick Up Cams are 40% off, and the HP Stream laptop starts at $259.99 today. You can also save on Sony home audio gear, Samsung microSD cards, and more.
Keep reading to see all the top deals of the day on Wednesday, March 6.
Today's Top Deals
DJI Mini 3 drone is down to its best price, but cheaper options are also on sale
Two-Way Articulating Borescope, DEPSTECH 0.23in Articulated Endoscope Camera with Light, 5-inch…
Price: $199.99 (reg. $300)
You Save: $100.00 (33%)
Ring Stick Up Cam Battery | Weather-Resistant Outdoor Camera, Live View, Color Night Vision, Tw…
Price: $59.99 (reg. $100)
You Save: $40.00 (40%)
Spend $60+, Get A $15 Amazon Credit
HP 14″ Laptop Stream Ultral Light for Students and Business, Intel Celeron N4120, 8GB RAM, 192G…
Price: $259.99 (reg. $290)
You Save: $30.00 (10%)
Top Deals of the Day
FEATURED SALE: 💸 Spend $60+ on spring cleaning products and get a $15 Amazon credit with the coupon code STOCKUPSAVE
You can also save $15 when you spend $60+ on allergy meds
Plus, save another $15 when you spend $60+ on bath and body products
The Depstech DS630 is an awesome two-way articulating borescope camera that lets you see inside almost anything, and it has a massive $100 discount right now!
If you want something similar that costs way less money, check out the Depstech DS520 that’s on sale for $55.99
Pick up as many $100 Ring Stick Up Cams as you want for $60 each
The HP Stream laptop with 8GB of RAM and 192GB of storage is on sale for only $259.99
Sony home audio gear and headphones have big discounts right now
Don’t miss this sale on Samsung microSD cards — the star of the show is a 512GB card for only $24.99
🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
Apple’s brand-new M3 MacBook Air laptops are now available to pre-order!
M1 MacBook Air has been discontinued — get one for $749.99 before it’s gone (all-time low)
AirPods 3 are on sale for $149
AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are now on sale for $199
Apple Watch Series 9 is $50 off, with prices starting at $349
Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $737.99 on sale
M1 iPad Air starts at $449 (all-time low)
M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is only $1,099 at Best Buy
Apple AirTag 4-packs are $79 instead of $99 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
See more in our guide on the best Apple deals
🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
Samsung’s Galaxy S24 lineup has been discounted for the first time ever — save 15% on any model
There’s a big sale on LG 4K smart TVs
Ninja air fryers and blenders are on sale, including the Ninja AF150 for $119.99 instead of $160
Or, save big on Instant Pot air fryers
The super-popular Potensic ATOM drone has a 4K camera and a3-axis gimbal — get one for $299.99 instead of $350
Coway air purifiers start at $134.99 in Amazon’s spring sale
More than 1,000 people have bought EIGHTREE smart plugs in the past month alone, and they’re currently on sale for only $4.25 each
Save big on Chefman air fryers and other small appliances
Get a $550 eero Pro 6E mesh WiFi system and a $100 Amazon gift card for $499.99 ($650 value)
Want to spend way less money? These TP-Link Deco mesh deals start at just $69.99
The Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro with fingerprint unlock is only $119.99
There’s a big sale on ASUS laptops & desktops with discounts of up to 35% off
Bose speakers are on sale this week starting at $99
Our favorite deal is the Revolve+ Series II for $229
Take advantage of Amazon’s new Blink Indoor camera sale to upgrade your home security setup
Square Reader is down to $47, and the upgraded Square Terminal is $50 off at $249
Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M3 chip: 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB Unifie…
Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M3 chip: 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB Unifie…
