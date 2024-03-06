Today’s deals: $60 Ring Stick Up Cam, $260 HP Stream laptop, Sony home audio sale, Samsung microSDs, more

Maren Estrada
·8 min read

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, BGR may receive an affiliate commission.

Wednesday’s top tech deals include some discounts on popular products we haven’t seen on sale in a long time. Ring Stick Up Cams are 40% off, and the HP Stream laptop starts at $259.99 today. You can also save on Sony home audio gear, Samsung microSD cards, and more.

Keep reading to see all the top deals of the day on Wednesday, March 6.

Today's Top Deals



Two-Way Articulating Borescope, DEPSTECH 0.23in Articulated Endoscope Camera with Light, 5-inch…
Two-Way Articulating Borescope, DEPSTECH 0.23in Articulated Endoscope Camera with Light, 5-inch…

Two-Way Articulating Borescope, DEPSTECH 0.23in Articulated Endoscope Camera with Light, 5-inch…

Price: $199.99 (reg. $300)
You Save: $100.00 (33%)

Buy Now



Ring Stick Up Cam Battery | Weather-Resistant Outdoor Camera, Live View, Color Night Vision, Tw…
Ring Stick Up Cam Battery | Weather-Resistant Outdoor Camera, Live View, Color Night Vision, Tw…

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery | Weather-Resistant Outdoor Camera, Live View, Color Night Vision, Tw…

Price: $59.99 (reg. $100)
You Save: $40.00 (40%)

Buy Now



Spend $60+, Get A $15 Amazon Credit
Spend $60+, Get A $15 Amazon Credit

Spend $60+, Get A $15 Amazon Credit

Price: $15 Amazon Credit

Buy Now



HP 14" Laptop Stream Ultral Light for Students and Business, Intel Celeron N4120, 8GB RAM, 192G…
HP 14" Laptop Stream Ultral Light for Students and Business, Intel Celeron N4120, 8GB RAM, 192G…

HP 14″ Laptop Stream Ultral Light for Students and Business, Intel Celeron N4120, 8GB RAM, 192G…

Price: $259.99 (reg. $290)
You Save: $30.00 (10%)

Buy Now

Top Deals of the Day



Two-Way Articulating Borescope, DEPSTECH 0.23in Articulated Endoscope Camera with Light, 5-inch…
Two-Way Articulating Borescope, DEPSTECH 0.23in Articulated Endoscope Camera with Light, 5-inch…

Two-Way Articulating Borescope, DEPSTECH 0.23in Articulated Endoscope Camera with Light, 5-inch…

Price: $199.99
You Save: $100.00 (33%)

Buy Now



DEPSTECH DS520 5" IPS Screen Industrial Borescope, 0.25in Probe HD Endoscope Camera with Lights…
DEPSTECH DS520 5" IPS Screen Industrial Borescope, 0.25in Probe HD Endoscope Camera with Lights…

DEPSTECH DS520 5″ IPS Screen Industrial Borescope, 0.25in Probe HD Endoscope Camera with Lights…

Price: $55.99
You Save: $24.00 (30%)

Buy Now



Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds with USB-C Charging, Up to 2X More Active…
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds with USB-C Charging, Up to 2X More Active…

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds with USB-C Charging, Up to 2X More Active…

Price: $199.00
You Save: $50.00 (20%)

Buy Now



Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalized Spatial Au…
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalized Spatial Au…

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalized Spatial Au…

Price: $149.00
You Save: $20.00 (12%)

Buy Now



Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M3 chip: 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB Unifie…
Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M3 chip: 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB Unifie…

Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M3 chip: 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB Unifie…

Price: $1,099.00

Buy Now



Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M3 chip: 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB Unifie…
Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M3 chip: 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB Unifie…

Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M3 chip: 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB Unifie…

Price: $1,299.00

Buy Now



Ring Stick Up Cam Battery | Weather-Resistant Outdoor Camera, Live View, Color Night Vision, Tw…
Ring Stick Up Cam Battery | Weather-Resistant Outdoor Camera, Live View, Color Night Vision, Tw…

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery | Weather-Resistant Outdoor Camera, Live View, Color Night Vision, Tw…

Price: $59.99
You Save: $40.00 (40%)

Buy Now



Potensic ATOM 3-Axis Gimbal 4K GPS Drone, Under 249g, 32 Mins Flight, 6KM Long Range Transmissi…
Potensic ATOM 3-Axis Gimbal 4K GPS Drone, Under 249g, 32 Mins Flight, 6KM Long Range Transmissi…

Potensic ATOM 3-Axis Gimbal 4K GPS Drone, Under 249g, 32 Mins Flight, 6KM Long Range Transmissi…

Price: $299.99
You Save: $50.00 (14%)

Buy Now



ULTRALOQ U-Bolt Pro Smart Lock, 7-in-1 Keyless Entry Door Lock with Fingerprint ID, App and Key…
ULTRALOQ U-Bolt Pro Smart Lock, 7-in-1 Keyless Entry Door Lock with Fingerprint ID, App and Key…

ULTRALOQ U-Bolt Pro Smart Lock, 7-in-1 Keyless Entry Door Lock with Fingerprint ID, App and Key…

Price: $119.99
You Save: $39.01 (25%)

Buy Now



HP 14" Laptop Stream Ultral Light for Students and Business, Intel Celeron N4120, 8GB RAM, 192G…
HP 14" Laptop Stream Ultral Light for Students and Business, Intel Celeron N4120, 8GB RAM, 192G…

HP 14″ Laptop Stream Ultral Light for Students and Business, Intel Celeron N4120, 8GB RAM, 192G…

Price: $259.99
You Save: $30.00 (10%)

Buy Now



TP-Link Deco AX3000 WiFi 6 Mesh System(Deco X55) - Covers up to 6500 Sq.Ft. , Replaces Wireless…
TP-Link Deco AX3000 WiFi 6 Mesh System(Deco X55) - Covers up to 6500 Sq.Ft. , Replaces Wireless…

TP-Link Deco AX3000 WiFi 6 Mesh System(Deco X55) – Covers up to 6500 Sq.Ft. , Replaces Wireless…

Price: $169.99
You Save: $110.00 (39%)

Buy Now



EIGHTREE Smart Plug, Smart Home WiFi Outlet Works with Alexa & Google Home, Smart Socket with R…
EIGHTREE Smart Plug, Smart Home WiFi Outlet Works with Alexa & Google Home, Smart Socket with R…

EIGHTREE Smart Plug, Smart Home WiFi Outlet Works with Alexa & Google Home, Smart Socket with R…

Price: $16.99
You Save: $8.00 (32%)

Buy Now



All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device, supports Wi-Fi 6E, free & live TV without…
All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device, supports Wi-Fi 6E, free & live TV without…

All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device, supports Wi-Fi 6E, free & live TV without…

Price: $39.99
You Save: $20.00 (33%)

Buy Now



Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones with Mic for Phone-Call an…
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones with Mic for Phone-Call an…

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones with Mic for Phone-Call an…

Price: $248.00
You Save: $100.00 (29%)

Buy Now



Sony SRS-XE200 X-Series Wireless Ultra Portable-Bluetooth-Speaker, IP67 Waterproof, Dustproof a…
Sony SRS-XE200 X-Series Wireless Ultra Portable-Bluetooth-Speaker, IP67 Waterproof, Dustproof a…

Sony SRS-XE200 X-Series Wireless Ultra Portable-Bluetooth-Speaker, IP67 Waterproof, Dustproof a…

Price: Price too low to display

Buy Now



Coway Airmega AP-1512HH(W) True HEPA Purifier with Air Quality Monitoring, Auto, Timer, Filter…
Coway Airmega AP-1512HH(W) True HEPA Purifier with Air Quality Monitoring, Auto, Timer, Filter…

Coway Airmega AP-1512HH(W) True HEPA Purifier with Air Quality Monitoring, Auto, Timer, Filter…

Price: $159.99
You Save: $70.00 (30%)

Buy Now



Coway Airmega 150 True HEPA Air Purifier with Air Quality Monitoring, Auto Mode, Filter Indicat…
Coway Airmega 150 True HEPA Air Purifier with Air Quality Monitoring, Auto Mode, Filter Indicat…

Coway Airmega 150 True HEPA Air Purifier with Air Quality Monitoring, Auto Mode, Filter Indicat…

Price: $134.99
You Save: $55.00 (29%)

Buy Now



Coway Airmega 250 Smart Air Purifier, True HEPA Air Purifier with Smart Technology, Covers 930…
Coway Airmega 250 Smart Air Purifier, True HEPA Air Purifier with Smart Technology, Covers 930…

Coway Airmega 250 Smart Air Purifier, True HEPA Air Purifier with Smart Technology, Covers 930…

Price: $259.99
You Save: $139.01 (35%)

Buy Now



Instant Vortex Plus 6QT XL Air Fryer, 6-in-1, Broils, Dehydrates, Crisps, Roasts, Reheats, Bake…
Instant Vortex Plus 6QT XL Air Fryer, 6-in-1, Broils, Dehydrates, Crisps, Roasts, Reheats, Bake…

Instant Vortex Plus 6QT XL Air Fryer, 6-in-1, Broils, Dehydrates, Crisps, Roasts, Reheats, Bake…

Price: $85.95
You Save: $74.04 (46%)

Buy Now



Instant VersaZone 9QT Air Fryer, 8-in-1 Functions with EvenCrisp Technology, Crisps, Broils, Ba…
Instant VersaZone 9QT Air Fryer, 8-in-1 Functions with EvenCrisp Technology, Crisps, Broils, Ba…

Instant VersaZone 9QT Air Fryer, 8-in-1 Functions with EvenCrisp Technology, Crisps, Broils, Ba…

Price: $139.95
You Save: $60.04 (30%)

Buy Now



SAMSUNG EVO Select Micro SD-Memory-Card + Adapter, 512GB microSDXC 130MB/s Full HD & 4K UHD, UH…
SAMSUNG EVO Select Micro SD-Memory-Card + Adapter, 512GB microSDXC 130MB/s Full HD & 4K UHD, UH…

SAMSUNG EVO Select Micro SD-Memory-Card + Adapter, 512GB microSDXC 130MB/s Full HD & 4K UHD, UH…

Price: $24.99
You Save: $10.00 (29%)

Buy Now



SAMSUNG PRO Ultimate microSD Memory Card + Reader, 512GB microSDXC, Up to 200 MB/s, 4K UHD, UHS…
SAMSUNG PRO Ultimate microSD Memory Card + Reader, 512GB microSDXC, Up to 200 MB/s, 4K UHD, UHS…

SAMSUNG PRO Ultimate microSD Memory Card + Reader, 512GB microSDXC, Up to 200 MB/s, 4K UHD, UHS…

Price: $54.99
You Save: $18.00 (25%)

Buy Now



Kasa Smart Light Bulbs that works with Alexa and Google Home, Dimmable Smart LED Bulb, A19, 9W,…
Kasa Smart Light Bulbs that works with Alexa and Google Home, Dimmable Smart LED Bulb, A19, 9W,…

Kasa Smart Light Bulbs that works with Alexa and Google Home, Dimmable Smart LED Bulb, A19, 9W,…

Price: $26.67 ($6.67/Count)
You Save: $18.32 (41%)

Buy Now



Kasa Smart Bulb, 1000 Lumens Full Color Changing Dimmable Smart WiFi Light Bulb Compatible with…
Kasa Smart Bulb, 1000 Lumens Full Color Changing Dimmable Smart WiFi Light Bulb Compatible with…

Kasa Smart Bulb, 1000 Lumens Full Color Changing Dimmable Smart WiFi Light Bulb Compatible with…

Price: $46.85
You Save: $3.14 (6%)

Buy Now



Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker: Small Portable Waterproof Speaker with Microphone, Blac…
Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker: Small Portable Waterproof Speaker with Microphone, Blac…

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker: Small Portable Waterproof Speaker with Microphone, Blac…

Price: $99.00
You Save: $20.00 (17%)

Buy Now



Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) Bluetooth Speaker, Portable Speaker with Microphone, Wirele…
Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) Bluetooth Speaker, Portable Speaker with Microphone, Wirele…

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) Bluetooth Speaker, Portable Speaker with Microphone, Wirele…

Price: $229.00
You Save: $100.00 (30%)

Buy Now



Apple AirTag 4 Pack
Apple AirTag 4 Pack

Apple AirTag 4 Pack

Price: $82.99
You Save: $16.01 (16%)

Buy Now



Apple AirTag
Apple AirTag

Apple AirTag

Price: $24.00
You Save: $5.00 (17%)

Buy Now



Square Reader for contactless and chip (2nd Generation)
Square Reader for contactless and chip (2nd Generation)

Square Reader for contactless and chip (2nd Generation)

Price: $47.00
You Save: $11.99 (20%)

Buy Now



Square Terminal - Credit Card Machine to Accept All Payments | Mobile POS
Square Terminal - Credit Card Machine to Accept All Payments | Mobile POS

Square Terminal – Credit Card Machine to Accept All Payments | Mobile POS

Price: $249.00
You Save: $50.00 (17%)

Buy Now



Energizer Weatheready Rechargeable Compact Handheld Light, Plug-In Rechargeable LED Light, Auto…
Energizer Weatheready Rechargeable Compact Handheld Light, Plug-In Rechargeable LED Light, Auto…

Energizer Weatheready Rechargeable Compact Handheld Light, Plug-In Rechargeable LED Light, Auto…

Price: $22.30
You Save: $6.69 (23%)

Buy Now



SAMSUNG Galaxy S24 Ultra Cell Phone, 512GB AI Smartphone, Unlocked Android, 200MP, 100x Zoom Ca…
SAMSUNG Galaxy S24 Ultra Cell Phone, 512GB AI Smartphone, Unlocked Android, 200MP, 100x Zoom Ca…

SAMSUNG Galaxy S24 Ultra Cell Phone, 512GB AI Smartphone, Unlocked Android, 200MP, 100x Zoom Ca…

Price: $1,259.50
You Save: $160.49 (11%)

Buy Now



SAMSUNG Galaxy S24 Cell Phone, 256GB AI Smartphone, Unlocked Android, 50MP Camera, Fastest Proc…
SAMSUNG Galaxy S24 Cell Phone, 256GB AI Smartphone, Unlocked Android, 50MP Camera, Fastest Proc…

SAMSUNG Galaxy S24 Cell Phone, 256GB AI Smartphone, Unlocked Android, 50MP Camera, Fastest Proc…

Price: Price too low to display

Buy Now



Nest WiFi Router and 2 Points - WiFi Extender with Smart Speaker - Works with Google WiFi (3 Pa…
Nest WiFi Router and 2 Points - WiFi Extender with Smart Speaker - Works with Google WiFi (3 Pa…

Nest WiFi Router and 2 Points – WiFi Extender with Smart Speaker – Works with Google WiFi (3 Pa…

Price: $149.00
You Save: $200.00 (57%)

Buy Now



Google Nest WiFi Pro - 6E - Reliable Home Wi-Fi System with Fast Speed and Whole Home Coverage…
Google Nest WiFi Pro - 6E - Reliable Home Wi-Fi System with Fast Speed and Whole Home Coverage…

Google Nest WiFi Pro – 6E – Reliable Home Wi-Fi System with Fast Speed and Whole Home Coverage…

Price: $358.00
You Save: $41.99 (10%)

Buy Now



Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP…
Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP…

Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP…

Price: $249.00
You Save: $80.00 (24%)

Buy Now



Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smartwatch with Rugged Titanium Case & Indigo Alpine…
Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smartwatch with Rugged Titanium Case & Indigo Alpine…

Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smartwatch with Rugged Titanium Case & Indigo Alpine…

Price: Price too low to display

Buy Now



WYZE Cam v3 with Color Night Vision, Wired 1080p HD Indoor/Outdoor Video Camera, 2-Way Audio, W…
WYZE Cam v3 with Color Night Vision, Wired 1080p HD Indoor/Outdoor Video Camera, 2-Way Audio, W…

WYZE Cam v3 with Color Night Vision, Wired 1080p HD Indoor/Outdoor Video Camera, 2-Way Audio, W…

Price: $25.98
You Save: $10.00 (28%)

Buy Now



TP-Link Deco AX3000 WiFi 6 Mesh System(Deco X55) - Covers up to 6500 Sq.Ft. , Replaces Wireless…
TP-Link Deco AX3000 WiFi 6 Mesh System(Deco X55) - Covers up to 6500 Sq.Ft. , Replaces Wireless…

TP-Link Deco AX3000 WiFi 6 Mesh System(Deco X55) – Covers up to 6500 Sq.Ft. , Replaces Wireless…

Price: $169.99
You Save: $110.00 (39%)

Buy Now

Don't Miss: Today’s deals: $60 Ring Stick Up Cam, $260 HP Stream laptop, Sony home audio sale, Samsung microSDs, more

More Top Deals from BGR

  1. M1 MacBook Air was just discontinued – get one for $750 before it’s gone for good

  2. Sony WH-1000XM4 drop to $248, and other Sony headphones deals start at $60

  3. Best Fire TV Stick deals for March 2024