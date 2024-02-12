Today’s deals: $189 AirPods Pro 2, Dell Deal Days, $329 Apple Watch S9 with pulse ox, Ring Cams, more
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, BGR may receive an affiliate commission.
With Valentine’s Day in two days and Presidents’ Day next week, there are so many outstanding deals available right now. AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and other top Apple gadgets are down to all-time low prices. Dell Deal Days is also here with deep discounts on Dell computers and accessories. Plus, you can save big on Ring Cams and more.
🚨LAUNCH ALERT: Save up to $750 on a Galaxy S24 series phone with Samsung’s latest deals!
Today's Top Deals
Apple Watch SE falls to $189, the lowest price since Black Friday
Google Pixel Buds deals start at $79, or save $50 on Pixel Buds Pro
Keep reading to see all of our picks for the top daily deals of Monday, February 12.
Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 41mm] Smartwatch with Silver Aluminum Case with Storm Blue Sport Band…
Price: $329 (reg. $399)
You Save: $70.00 (18%)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds with USB-C Charging, Up to 2X More Active…
Price: $189.99 (reg. $249)
You Save: $59.01 (24%)
Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) | latest generation, 2023 release | 1080p HD Video & Color Night Visi…
Price: $39.99 (reg. $60)
You Save: $20.00 (33%)
Dell Inspiron 16 5630 Laptop – Intel Core i7-1360P, 16-inch 16:10 FHD+ Display, 16GB LPDDR5 RAM…
Price: $729 (reg. $1,130)
You Save: $400.99 (35%)
Top Deals of the Day
🚨 FEATURED SALE: Order a Galaxy S24 series AI phone and save up to $750 — Samsung even has exclusive Galaxy S24 Ultra colors you can’t get anywhere else!
Dell Deal Days is here with deep discounts on Dell computers, monitors, and accessories
Or, check out this big sale on ASUS gaming PCs
Prime members can get a year of Grubhub+ for free, plus 40% off an order with the coupon code LOVE40
Ring Cams are on sale with some of the biggest discounts of 2024
roborock S8 Pro Ultra robot vacuum with tons of power and an auto-washing mop is 25% off
🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
Apple Watch SE is only $189 at Amazon or $199 at Best Buy
Apple Watch Series 9 is on sale for $329 — last chance to get one with pulse oximetry!
Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $729 with the blood oxygen sensor
Apple AirTag 4-packs are $79 instead of $99 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
AirTag 1-packs are $24 each, down from $29
AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are back down to $189.99 (all-time low) at Amazon and Best Buy
AirPods 3 are $139.99 with a Lightning case (all-time low)
AirPods 2nd-Gen are down to $89.99 at Amazon and Walmart
iPad 10th-Gen is just $349 (all-time low)
iPad 9th-Gen is down to $249 instead of $329, or save even more on the 256GB model
M1 MacBook Air is back down to $749.99 (all-time low)
M3 MacBook Pro is on sale for $1,399 (all-time low)
See more in our guide on the best Apple deals
🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
Valentine’s Day favorites have deep discounts in this 10-page sale
Get the $36 Wyze Cam v3 with color night vision for $25.98
Super Mario Bros Wonder for the Nintendo Switch is down to $52 — save big on Nintendo’s best new Switch game in years!
Also, you can save $25 when you spend $250+ on your choice of more than 500 video games and accessories, including Super Mario Bros Wonder
Flexispot electric standing desk deals start at $159.99, or get a huge upgrade with the Flexispot ET-118W, which is on sale for $299.99 instead of $500
The Ninja DG551 Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill has a huge 39% discount
Echo smart speaker deals start at $24.99 for the Echo Pop, and the Echo Dot 5th-Gen is down to $39.99 instead of $50
This remote controlled eBook page-turner is shooting up the charts on Amazon — see what all the fuss is about while it’s down to just $25.49
Save 36% on TurboTax Deluxe and make your taxes as quick and painless as possible
Nooie smart plugs with Alexa and Google are on sale for $4.25 each when you pick up a 4-pack — that’s only $16.99 total, which is less than one plug from most rival brands
Save up to 46% on HP laptops and desktops
Insignia smart Fire TVs start at $74.99 for the 24-inch F20 model, or get the 32-inch F20 for $89.99
Our favorite products with deep discounts
In addition to all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, gift cards, and much more.
Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 41mm] Smartwatch with Silver Aluminum Case with Storm Blue Sport Band…
Price: $329.00
You Save: $70.00 (18%)
Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smartwatch with Rugged Titanium Case & Indigo Alpine…
Price: $729.00
You Save: $70.00 (9%)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds with USB-C Charging, Up to 2X More Active…
Price: $189.99
You Save: $59.01 (24%)
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds, Bluetooth Headphones with Lightning Charging…
Price: $89.99
You Save: $39.01 (30%)
Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) | latest generation, 2023 release | 1080p HD Video & Color Night Visi…
Price: $39.99
You Save: $20.00 (33%)
Ring Stick Up Cam Battery | Weather-Resistant Outdoor Camera, Live View, Color Night Vision, Tw…
Price: $69.99
You Save: $30.00 (30%)
roborock S8 Pro Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop, Auto Drying, Auto Mop Washing, Self Emptying, Self…
Price: $1,199.99
You Save: $400.00 (25%)
WYZE Cam v3 with Color Night Vision, Wired 1080p HD Indoor/Outdoor Video Camera, 2-Way Audio, W…
Price: $25.98
You Save: $10.00 (28%)
Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) | With bigger vibrant sound, helpful routines and Alexa | Char…
Price: $34.99
You Save: $15.00 (30%)
Amazon Echo Pop | Full sound compact smart speaker with Alexa | Glacier White
Price: $24.99
You Save: $15.00 (38%)
Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer, Cook like a pro with just the press of a button, Smart Air Fryer Co…
Price: $279.00
You Save: $77.43 (22%)
Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip, 13” Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit…
Price: $749.00
You Save: $250.00 (25%)
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 chip with 8‑core CPU, 10‑core GPU: 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR…
Price: $1,399.00
You Save: $200.00 (13%)
HP Pavilion Plus 14 inch Laptop, 2.8K OLED Display, 13th Generation Intel Core i7-1355U, 16 GB…
Price: $799.99
You Save: $500.00 (38%)
Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP…
Price: $249.00
You Save: $80.00 (24%)
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-F…
Price: $349.00
You Save: $100.00 (22%)
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
Price: $78.99
You Save: $20.01 (20%)
Apple AirTag
Price: $24.00
You Save: $5.00 (17%)
Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Nickel/Purple, Large
Price: $469.99
You Save: $250.00 (35%)
BISSELL® CrossWave® HydroSteam™ Wet Dry Vac, Multi-Purpose Vacuum, Wash, and Steam, Sanitize F…
Price: $299.98
You Save: $50.01 (14%)
Ninja DG551 Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fry, Roas…
Price: Price too low to display
Smart Plug Work with Alexa and Google Home Nooie,Smart Alexa Plug Mini Bluetooth Smart Life&Tuy…
Price: $16.99
You Save: $13.00 (43%)
Smart Garage Door Opener Remote, Compatible with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant,…
Price: $34.99
You Save: $25.00 (42%)
Soundcore by Anker Space A40 Auto-Adjustable Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds, Reduce N…
Price: $59.00
You Save: $40.99 (41%)
Super Mario Bros.™ Wonder – Nintendo Switch (US Version)
Price: $52.00
You Save: $7.99 (13%)
FLEXISPOT Standing Desk, Electric Height Adjustable Desk 48 x 24 Inches Sit Stand Desk Home Off…
Price: $179.99
You Save: $70.00 (28%)
FLEXISPOT Comhar Electric Standing Desk with Drawers Charging USB A to C Port, Height Adjustabl…
Price: $299.99
You Save: $200.00 (40%)
Bose TV Speaker – Soundbar for TV with Bluetooth and HDMI-ARC Connectivity, Black, Includes Rem…
Price: $229.00
You Save: $50.00 (18%)
Sony WH-1000XM5 The Best Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones with Auto Noise Canceling Optimize…
Price: $328.00
You Save: $71.99 (18%)
TurboTax Deluxe 2023 Tax Software, Federal & State Tax Return [Amazon Exclusive] [PC/Mac Downlo…
Price: $52.99
You Save: $17.00 (24%)
INSIGNIA 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote (NS-24F201NA23,…
Price: $74.99
You Save: $25.00 (25%)
INSIGNIA 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote (NS-32F201NA23,…
Price: $99.99
You Save: $30.00 (23%)
DATAFY RF Remote Control Page Turner for Kindle Accessories Paperwhite Kobo Surface Comics, Tak…
Price: $25.49
You Save: $4.50 (15%)
ORECK XL COMMERCIAL Upright Vacuum Cleaner, Bagged Professional Pro Grade, For Carpet and Hard…
Price: $155.00
You Save: $73.99 (32%)
Don't Miss: Today’s deals: $189 AirPods Pro 2, Dell Deal Days, $329 Apple Watch S9 with pulse ox, Ring Cams, more
More Top Deals from BGR