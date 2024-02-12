Today’s deals: $189 AirPods Pro 2, Dell Deal Days, $329 Apple Watch S9 with pulse ox, Ring Cams, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, BGR may receive an affiliate commission.

With Valentine’s Day in two days and Presidents’ Day next week, there are so many outstanding deals available right now. AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and other top Apple gadgets are down to all-time low prices. Dell Deal Days is also here with deep discounts on Dell computers and accessories. Plus, you can save big on Ring Cams and more.

🚨LAUNCH ALERT: Save up to $750 on a Galaxy S24 series phone with Samsung’s latest deals!

Today's Top Deals

Keep reading to see all of our picks for the top daily deals of Monday, February 12.







Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 41mm] Smartwatch with Silver Aluminum Case with Storm Blue Sport Band…

Price: $329 (reg. $399)

You Save: $70.00 (18%)

Buy Now







Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds with USB-C Charging, Up to 2X More Active…

Price: $189.99 (reg. $249)

You Save: $59.01 (24%)

Buy Now







Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) | latest generation, 2023 release | 1080p HD Video & Color Night Visi…

Price: $39.99 (reg. $60)

You Save: $20.00 (33%)

Buy Now







Dell Inspiron 16 5630 Laptop - Intel Core i7-1360P, 16-inch 16:10 FHD+ Display, 16GB LPDDR5 RAM…

Price: $729 (reg. $1,130)

You Save: $400.99 (35%)

Buy Now

Top Deals of the Day

Our favorite products with deep discounts

In addition to all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, gift cards, and much more.







Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 41mm] Smartwatch with Silver Aluminum Case with Storm Blue Sport Band…

Price: $329.00

You Save: $70.00 (18%)

Buy Now







Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smartwatch with Rugged Titanium Case & Indigo Alpine…

Price: $729.00

You Save: $70.00 (9%)

Buy Now







Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds with USB-C Charging, Up to 2X More Active…

Price: $189.99

You Save: $59.01 (24%)

Buy Now







Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds, Bluetooth Headphones with Lightning Charging…

Price: $89.99

You Save: $39.01 (30%)

Buy Now







Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) | latest generation, 2023 release | 1080p HD Video & Color Night Visi…

Price: $39.99

You Save: $20.00 (33%)

Buy Now







Ring Stick Up Cam Battery | Weather-Resistant Outdoor Camera, Live View, Color Night Vision, Tw…

Price: $69.99

You Save: $30.00 (30%)

Buy Now







roborock S8 Pro Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop, Auto Drying, Auto Mop Washing, Self Emptying, Self…

Price: $1,199.99

You Save: $400.00 (25%)

Buy Now







WYZE Cam v3 with Color Night Vision, Wired 1080p HD Indoor/Outdoor Video Camera, 2-Way Audio, W…

Price: $25.98

You Save: $10.00 (28%)

Buy Now







Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) | With bigger vibrant sound, helpful routines and Alexa | Char…

Price: $34.99

You Save: $15.00 (30%)

Buy Now







Amazon Echo Pop | Full sound compact smart speaker with Alexa | Glacier White

Price: $24.99

You Save: $15.00 (38%)

Buy Now







Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer, Cook like a pro with just the press of a button, Smart Air Fryer Co…

Price: $279.00

You Save: $77.43 (22%)

Buy Now







Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip, 13” Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit…

Price: $749.00

You Save: $250.00 (25%)

Buy Now







Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 chip with 8‑core CPU, 10‑core GPU: 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR…

Price: $1,399.00

You Save: $200.00 (13%)

Buy Now







HP Pavilion Plus 14 inch Laptop, 2.8K OLED Display, 13th Generation Intel Core i7-1355U, 16 GB…

Price: $799.99

You Save: $500.00 (38%)

Buy Now







Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP…

Price: $249.00

You Save: $80.00 (24%)

Buy Now







Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-F…

Price: $349.00

You Save: $100.00 (22%)

Buy Now







Apple AirTag 4 Pack

Price: $78.99

You Save: $20.01 (20%)

Buy Now







Apple AirTag

Price: $24.00

You Save: $5.00 (17%)

Buy Now







Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Nickel/Purple, Large

Price: $469.99

You Save: $250.00 (35%)

Buy Now







BISSELL® CrossWave® HydroSteam™ Wet Dry Vac, Multi-Purpose Vacuum, Wash, and Steam, Sanitize F…

Price: $299.98

You Save: $50.01 (14%)

Buy Now







Ninja DG551 Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fry, Roas…

Price: Price too low to display

Buy Now







Smart Plug Work with Alexa and Google Home Nooie,Smart Alexa Plug Mini Bluetooth Smart Life&Tuy…

Price: $16.99

You Save: $13.00 (43%)

Buy Now







Smart Garage Door Opener Remote, Compatible with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant,…

Price: $34.99

You Save: $25.00 (42%)

Buy Now







Soundcore by Anker Space A40 Auto-Adjustable Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds, Reduce N…

Price: $59.00

You Save: $40.99 (41%)

Buy Now







Super Mario Bros.™ Wonder - Nintendo Switch (US Version)

Price: $52.00

You Save: $7.99 (13%)

Buy Now







FLEXISPOT Standing Desk, Electric Height Adjustable Desk 48 x 24 Inches Sit Stand Desk Home Off…

Price: $179.99

You Save: $70.00 (28%)

Buy Now







FLEXISPOT Comhar Electric Standing Desk with Drawers Charging USB A to C Port, Height Adjustabl…

Price: $299.99

You Save: $200.00 (40%)

Buy Now







Bose TV Speaker - Soundbar for TV with Bluetooth and HDMI-ARC Connectivity, Black, Includes Rem…

Price: $229.00

You Save: $50.00 (18%)

Buy Now







Sony WH-1000XM5 The Best Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones with Auto Noise Canceling Optimize…

Price: $328.00

You Save: $71.99 (18%)

Buy Now







TurboTax Deluxe 2023 Tax Software, Federal & State Tax Return [Amazon Exclusive] [PC/Mac Downlo…

Price: $52.99

You Save: $17.00 (24%)

Buy Now







INSIGNIA 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote (NS-24F201NA23,…

Price: $74.99

You Save: $25.00 (25%)

Buy Now







INSIGNIA 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote (NS-32F201NA23,…

Price: $99.99

You Save: $30.00 (23%)

Buy Now







DATAFY RF Remote Control Page Turner for Kindle Accessories Paperwhite Kobo Surface Comics, Tak…

Price: $25.49

You Save: $4.50 (15%)

Buy Now







ORECK XL COMMERCIAL Upright Vacuum Cleaner, Bagged Professional Pro Grade, For Carpet and Hard…

Price: $155.00

You Save: $73.99 (32%)

Buy Now

Don't Miss: Today’s deals: $189 AirPods Pro 2, Dell Deal Days, $329 Apple Watch S9 with pulse ox, Ring Cams, more

More Top Deals from BGR