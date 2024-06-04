Tired of Spam? Save 20% Off DeleteMe Private Data Removal Services

DeleteMe works for you to remove your private data from data broker sites that buy and sell personal data to advertisers and scammers.

Users of DeleteMe will experience dramatically reduced spam emails, calls and texts. They will also have a reduced threat of identify theft, and being scammed/stolen from.

Feel like you can’t keep up with the unsubscribe and opt out tasks? Launched in 2010, DeleteMe is the first and best private data removal service, with more than 100 million opt-out requests sent on behalf of their users.

DeleteMe is the #1 tool on the market, removing data from more data brokers than any other service. They’re able to achieve this because they have a team of people that are able to submit opt-out requests to some of the data brokers that do not have automated systems.

What customers say

DeleteMe has a rating of 4.5 stars from 458 reviews, indicating that most customers are generally satisfied with their purchases, according to Sitejabber.com/reviews. Reviewers cite customer service as a definite plus.

A five-star review “Thank you for a great service!” from May 7, 2024, says: “So far my personal info has been removed from over 30 tracking sites, some I’ve never heard of before. As a preview victim of identity theft, I’m grateful DeleteMe is helping with my online and personal security.”

Bettina C. on April 6 noted her “Good experience”: “DeleteMe has discovered much out there by way of personal information about me that I want to have deleted. I am happy about the progress.”

Lisa B. on May 17 commented with another five-star review “Data leak was causing me so much stress!”: “Happy to say almost all calls have stopped. Removing my data is a bonus. I feel much safer now.”

What information is removed

DeleteMe is a hands-free subscription service that removes personal information from the leading people search and date broker websites online.

The service makes easy-to-use online privacy tools for consumers to control the personal information that companies, third parties and other people see about them online. DeleteMe specializes in removal from Whitepages, plus other leading data brokers like Spokeo.com, BeenVerified.com and Intellius.com.

DeleteMe knows how to remove personal information from Google search results by removing your name, age, address, phone number and email address from leading data broker websites.

DeleteMe founders created the service in 2010 when they realized the difficulty of navigating privacy issues in today’s interconnected and digital world.

The ways in which third parties are collecting people’s information are constantly changing, and DeleteMe has continually evolves to address these challenges for today and tomorrow.

How Does DeleteMe Work?

Submit info

Submit your personal information for removal from search engines and data broker sites

Experts search for it

DeleteMe experts find and remove your personal information. See sites covered by DeleteMe.

Removal process starts

Receive a detailed DeleteMe report in 7 days. Here’s an example.

Scans and deletions all year

DeleteMe removes your personal info regularly, all year long.

FAQ

Is DeleteMe worth the money?

You can typically request sites to remove your information yourself. DeleteMe is a convenience, but one that could be well worth the cost. For about $11 to $19 a month (depending on the plan), you get experts who continuously work to remove your info from hundreds of data broker sites every few months.

Does DeleteMe sell my data?

No. The company does not sell member information. DeleteMe is not a data broker. If you are a California resident, you can request information regarding the disclosure, if any, of your personal information by DeleteMe to third parties for the third parties’ direct marketing purposes.

Can’t I remove my data myself?

While data brokers aren’t illegal, they are legally required to delete your information if requested. Unfortunately, not all of them comply with data removal requests, so a removal service like DeleteMe can go to work battling the brokers to give you more online anonymity.

Data privacy is important. It can help reduce the spam clutter in your life and help you avoid becoming a victim of identity theft. While DeleteMe is considered best for bundling with phone and email protection, Optery is a DIY data removal option.

