Tips For 2023's Biggest Games And What To Watch Out For In Early 2024
Maybe you finally got Baldur’s Gate 3 this past week after pining for it for months and want some help tackling its tactical battles, or maybe you’re more interested in looking ahead to what early 2024 has to offer. Whatever the case, our roundup of tips and informative posts likely has something for you.
January’s PS Plus Games Bring B-Movie Thrills, Plague-Ridden Chills
A new month is nearly here, as well as a new year, and that means updates to the PlayStation Plus catalog. January kicks off 2024 with three new games available for Premium, Extra, and Essential members to download starting on January 2, as well as some goodies if you happen to be a space ninja. - Claire Jackson Read More
Baldur’s Gate 3 has become a cultural phenomenon in 2023. The CRPG has been sweeping awards this season, perhaps most notably the coveted Game of the Year title at this year’s Game Awards. (Director Swen Vincke even accepted the award in a full suit of armor.) Getting third place on Kotaku’s list might not merit the same level of theatrics, but we loved it here, too. Baldur’s Gate 3 is out now on Xbox Series X/S after a long wait, meaning that you can play it almost anywhere. If you’re just jumping in on Xbox or you’re using a Steam or PlayStation card to buy it elsewhere after the holidays, here are some general tips to help you through Larian Studios’ dense RPG. - Kenneth Shepard Read More
28 Things I Wish I Knew Before I Started Playing Starfield
Starfield is finally here and it is big, complex, and often overwhelming. There’s a lot of stuff in this game and it’s easy to get lost trying to do it all and see everything the game has to offer. So to help you avoid getting lost in space, we’ve collected over two dozen tips and tricks to help you get started in Bethesda’s massive space RPG. - Ethan Gach Read More
15 Things I Wish I Knew Before Starting Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was one of the biggest games of 2023. It launched to much critical acclaim, and has gone on to win Game of the Year awards at numerous outlets. It landed in second place here at Kotaku, but even if it didn’t take home gold, Link and Zelda’s latest was one of the defining games of this year, and of the Switch’s lifetime. If you found Tears of the Kingdom under the tree this year and want to know a few tricks before getting started, we’ve got you covered. It’s dangerous to go alone, so take these tips. - Kenneth Shepard Read More
A Parent’s Guide to Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Good parenting is a lot like being a solid player two. You want to be supportive, curious, and competent. You’re there to have a good time, and understand going with the flow is key to harmony. This can be a challenge with kids and video games when you’re actually, literally, player two, especially if you’re a gamer and struggle to turn off those killer instincts. Enter Super Mario Bros. Wonder (see on Amazon). It is without question the year’s best family game (and in the running for GOTY) but it can be a challenge for any parent to share the sticks, regardless of skill level. - Mo Mozuch Read More
