Tiny box that lets Alexa control anything in your house drops to lowest price ever

The TP-Link Smart Plug Mini might just be the coolest gadget you can buy for under $50. This tiny little box plugs into any standard wall outlet and lets you control anything in your home that plugs into a wall. What’s more, it lets you use Amazon’s white-hot voice-powered assistant Alexa to control your gear. This little accessory is an absolute must-have at $35, which was the previous all-time low that it has been sold at on Amazon for the past few months. That all-time low has just been bested, however, because a special $5 coupon available for a limited time drops the price to just $29.99.

Here are some key details from the product page:

Made in the USA or Imported

Remote Access: Control devices connected to the Smart Plug wherever you have Internet using the free Kasa app on your smartphone

Scheduling: Schedule the Smart Plug to automatically power electronics on and off as needed, like setting lights to come on at dusk or turn off at sunrise

Away Mode: Turns your devices on and off at different times to give the appearance that someone is home

Amazon Echo Voice Control: Amazon Echo (sold separately) lets you control devices connected to the Smart Plugs just using your voice

Compact design blends into your power outlet without blocking adjacent sockets

Note that you don’t need a special code for this coupon — just check the box under the price on the item page that says “Apply $5.00 coupon” and you’ll be all set.

TP-Link Smart Plug Mini, No Hub Required, Wi-Fi, Works with Alexa, Control your Devices from An…: $29.99

