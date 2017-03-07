Tiny box that lets Alexa control anything in your house drops to lowest price ever

The TP-Link Smart Plug Mini might just be the coolest gadget you can buy for under $50. This tiny little box plugs into any standard wall outlet and lets you control anything in your home that plugs into a wall. What’s more, it lets you use Amazon’s white-hot voice-powered assistant Alexa to control your gear. This little accessory is an absolute must-have at $35, which was the previous all-time low that it has been sold at on Amazon for the past few months. That all-time low has just been bested, however, because a special $5 coupon available for a limited time drops the price to just $29.99.
Here are some key details from the product page:
- Made in the USA or Imported
- Remote Access: Control devices connected to the Smart Plug wherever you have Internet using the free Kasa app on your smartphone
- Scheduling: Schedule the Smart Plug to automatically power electronics on and off as needed, like setting lights to come on at dusk or turn off at sunrise
- Away Mode: Turns your devices on and off at different times to give the appearance that someone is home
- Amazon Echo Voice Control: Amazon Echo (sold separately) lets you control devices connected to the Smart Plugs just using your voice
- Compact design blends into your power outlet without blocking adjacent sockets
Note that you don’t need a special code for this coupon — just check the box under the price on the item page that says “Apply $5.00 coupon” and you’ll be all set.
