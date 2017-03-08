Tinder is testing a secret version of the app for the rich, famous and hot

Think you know everything about Tinder? Guess again.

The company is testing a secret version of its app called Tinder Select, a invitation-only service reserved for some of the app's more influential users: the really rich, really famous, really successful and, yes, the really hot.

SEE ALSO: Confessions of a Tinder Tourist: The rules of right-swiping abroad

Rather than separate app, the service, which was first reported by TechCrunch, is a section of the existing Tinder app that's activated when a user is invited to join. Sort of like an exclusive club within Tinder, users who are part of Select are matched with each other, though they continue to see matches from "normal" Tinder users as well, according to someone who has seen Select.

It's not clear what exactly qualifies someone to be part of Select, but it seems Tinder has curated the group pretty closely. Some users who are part of the service are able to invite others to join as well.

Tinder has created features to lure more celebrity users in the past. The company introduced verified profiles in 2014. Apparently, its more famous users had trouble getting dates because people thought their profiles were fake.

"This will allow celebrities to enter Tinder in a different way," Tinder CEO Sean Rad said at the time. Now, it appears the company is looking to do even more to help famous and influential users find each other.

Tinder is far from the first dating app to court "elite" users. The League, another dating app that's only for the good-looking and successful, vets all new users based on their Facebook and LinkedIn profiles, and at times has had a waiting list well into the six digits.

It's not clear if Tinder plans to build out Select as its own offering or keep it around as a quiet experiment. A company spokesperson referred to Tinder Select as "an early test," but declined to comment further.