Timeline uncertain for next Starlink launch attempt

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket previously launched 15 missions, 10 of which were for Starlink. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

June 15 (UPI) -- A planned Starlink mission is still grounded after SpaceX aborted a Friday launch right at liftoff.

Friday afternoon seemed to be the golden opportunity for SpaceX to finally send 22 more satellites into orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, but ground control called abort just as the thrusters ignited.

Backup launch opportunities were set to begin at 4:07 p.m. Saturday, but SpaceX has not yet confirmed it would try again at that time.

It's been a rough few days for Falcon 9. The reusable, first-stage booster previously launched 15 other missions -- 10 of which have been for Starlink -- but it couldn't get the most recent one off the ground despite three attempts this week.

SpaceX, however, has had a strong track record this year, with 60 orbital missions so far.

When Falcon 9 finally does take off again, it will separate from the payload and land on the Just Read The Instructions drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

SpaceX has touted its capability to recover and reuse its boosters to save on space travel.

The launch will be broadcast on X@SpaceX.