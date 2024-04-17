It Is Time to Apply for Your Ford Mustang GTD Allocation



The Mustang GTD is, effectively, the next Ford supercar. The last time the Blue Oval had a car near this price point, early demand exceeded supply so much that it needed a complicated application process. The next super-Ford is no different, and applications are opened Wednesday for buyers who want a shot to buy their own $300,000 pony car.

Applicants can begin the process through a portal on Ford's website. From there, Ford will contact a potential buyer within 30 days about the other necessary elements of the application process. Those lucky enough to get chosen will then be able to complete their $300,000 transaction and a car will be hand-delivered to their home. That is in line with a report from earlier this week, which suggested that the Mustang GTD's buying experience would be handled more by Ford's concierges and dealers could be paid $15,000 per successful GTD delivery.

When Ford sold the last-generation GT this way, the application process included a survey that gauged a potential buyer's past relationship with Ford, the way they use their cars, and the contents of their car collection. The GTD process has not yet been detailed, but if Ford is choosing to prioritize the same sort of customers for early deliveries here, it should be fairly similar.

In addition to building the last Ford GT and the new Mustang GTD by hand, Ford partner Multimatic races the brand's new Mustang GT3 cars in IMSA. The GTD's pushrod suspension and dual-clutch transaxle share elements of the GT car, but the supercharged 5.2-liter V-8 produces 800 horsepower, well above the 500 to 600 that GT3 racers target. That makes the Mustang supercar even more spectacular than the race car that gives it the GTD name.

