Tim Cook: Apple Intelligence is bound to get some things wrong

Tim Cook said Apple's new AI tools isn't going to be perfectly accurate.

He told The Washington Post Apple carefully considered "the areas that we're using it in."

While not 100% accurate, Cook is "confident" the AI "will be very high quality."

Apple laid out an ambitious vision for artificial intelligence yesterday during its WWDC keynote, but even CEO Tim Cook acknowledged it won't be error-free.

Cook told The Washington Post's Josh Tyrangiel that the new technology, dubbed Apple Intelligence, is bound to hallucinate from time to time.

"It's not 100 percent," Cook said of Apple's AI technology. "But I think we have done everything that we know to do, including thinking very deeply about the readiness of the technology in the areas that we're using it in."

During its WWDC keynote yesterday, Apple showed Apple Intelligence's myriad functions across iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

The AI technology can organize notifications, proofread and summarize emails, generate personalized images, and allow users to speak more conversationally with Siri.

"I am confident it will be very high quality," Cook told the Post. "But I'd say in all honesty that's short of 100 percent. I would never claim that it's 100 percent."

In AI, hallucinations happen when factual errors are convincingly spit out as truth. It's a phenomenon that experts warn could spread misinformation.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

Google was most recently under fire for its AI Overviews search tool, which generated wrong and nonsensical answers in response to certain queries, like suggesting users put glue in pizza.

