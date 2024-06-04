Tillamook iScreen Hides Ice Cream So You Don’t Have to Share

TMX contributed to this article. McClatchy is compensated as a part of our syndication partnership with TMX. McClatchy's Commerce Content team, which is independent from our newsroom, oversees this content.

The new, decadent Tillamook Chocolate Collection is so rich and delicious, you may not want to share a scoop with anyone else, from partners to siblings to roommates ... even those kiddos.

And, you wouldn’t have to share, if only you could disappear it before they do. Enter the new Tillamook iScreen, a high-tech solution to protect your Chocolate Collection Ice Cream by making it hide in plain sight, for sale on Tillamook.com on June 7 to celebrate National Chocolate Ice Cream Day.

With the Tillamook iScreen, you have a personal privacy shield that uses cutting-edge technology to make your Tillamook Chocolate Collection Ice Cream disappear right before your eyes. The Chocolate Collection Ice Cream carton becomes invisible to the naked eye as it sits just behind the Tillamook iScreen in your freezer, so it’s kept safe and ready to eat, just for you. No more precious scoops lost to those pesky freezer grazers who may be on the prowl for a sweet treat.

How does the Tillamook iScreen hide your Tillamook ice cream in plain sight?

The Tillamook iScreen acts as an invisibility shield, using R&D that spans half a decade. The magic happens with materials made from lenticular lenses, which use tiny ridges to bend light, tricking the eye to make what’s behind the shield, simply, disappear.

See the Tillamook iScreen in action and get your own at Tillamook.com for $19.99 starting June 7, just in time to celebrate National Chocolate Ice Cream Day.

Why hide the new Tillamook Chocolate Collection Ice Cream?

Have you tasted the new flavors yet? Created for lovers of chocolate, the new collection is made with extra cream and 45% more cocoa than Tillamook classic chocolate ice cream flavors, creating richer, darker, decadent flavors that provide maximum delight by the spoonful. Get your chocolate craving fix with four flavors, including:

German Chocolate Cake : This dreamy dark chocolate ice cream is mixed with a brown sugar coconut swirl, chopped pecans, and pieces of chocolate cake.

Brownie Batter : Fantastically fudgy, this extra creamy ice cream is chock-full of dark chocolate flavor and brownie bites.

Dark Chocolate Cookies & Cream : There’s nothing cookie-cutter about this new dark chocolate ice cream made with dark chocolate cookie pieces and flecks of cream filling.

Chocolate Hazelnut: Go nuts for rich chocolate with this dark chocolate ice cream with chopped hazelnuts and a hazelnut butter ribbon.

“We know Tillamook fans everywhere are crazy for the new Chocolate Collection and will go to great lengths to keep their freezers stocked with the goods – as they should,” said Kate Boltin, Vice President of Marketing at Tillamook. “Some people are kind enough to share a spoonful here or there, while others are not, and that’s OK too. Honestly, that’s why we created the Tillamook iScreen, to keep unwanted spoons out of your Tillamook ice cream, so it stays, well, yours.”

The Tillamook iScreen was developed in partnership with HELO, There You Have It 3D, and Leo Burnett.

Find Tillamook products at a store near you at FindTillamook.com and learn more at Tillamook.com.