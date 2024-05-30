Thousands of Verizon users report outage

(KRON) — Thousands of Verizon users are reporting an outage for their cell phone service, the company confirmed in a series of posts on X.

As of 3:35 p.m. Pacific Time, more than 12,000 Verizon users had reported an outage, according to Downdetector. Multiple Verizon users told Nexstar’s KRON that they could not make phone calls.

Verizon is currently experiencing “many outages in different areas,” according to a the company.

“We are aware of an issue impacting service for some customers,” Verizon said in a statement. “Our engineers are engaged and we are working quickly to identify and solve the issue.”

No other information was immediately available and an estimated time for restored service was not provided.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.