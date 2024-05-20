Thousands of electric ranges recalled due to fire and burn hazards

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — More than 200,000 Frigidaire and Kenmore Smooth-top Freestanding Electric Ranges were recalled by Electrolux due to burn and fire hazards.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, around 203,000 electric ranges were recalled on May 16, 2024 for fire and burn hazards, but the ranges were also previously recalled in August 2009.

Depending on the model of the ranges, the surface heating elements could randomly turn on without being switched on, not turn off after being switched off, and/or heating up to different temperatures than what was chosen.

The recall includes Frigidaire, Frigidaire Gallery, Frigidaire Professional, and Kenmore Elite smooth-top electric ranges. The ranges were sold in black, white, stainless steel, and bisque, and they have digital displays and rear panel rotary knobs.

The serial number, brand name, and model for the electric ranges can be found on the the frame of the drawer at the bottom of the unit when the drawer is opened.

The model and serial numbers included in the recall can be found on the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website.

Those who own a range included in the recall can contact Electrolux and see if the range can be repaired, or if a refund is necessary. If the range can be repaired, a free inspection and repair will be scheduled, and if the range cannot be repaired, those who own them will get a refund.

The refund will be in the form of a $50 electronic gift card and reimbursement of up to $60 for the haul-away fee for the recalled range, once proof of purchase of a new range is submitted and the haul-away fee is paid. Haul-away fees that are more than $60 may be reimbursed by Electrolux if they are provided with receipts or proof of paid haul-away fees.

People who have a range that is a part of the recall are advised to not leave anything on the range when it is not being used.

Since the ranges were originally recalled in August 2009, Electrolux received approximately 212 reports of the ranges malfunctioning. 14 of the reports were of fires, and eight of the reports were about smoke inhalation as well as burn injuries to hands and/or arms.

The electric ranges were sold for between $1,000 and $2,500 from June 2001 through August 2009 at Sears and other independent appliance stores across the United States.

More details about the recall, as well as contact information for Electrolux, can be found at the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website.

