Thomas County Sheriff’s Office has a new tool to stop chases

COLBY, Kan. (KSNW) -– The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office has a new tool to end chases with fleeing suspects in their county.

The Thomas County Attorney’s Office has purchased new Grappler Police Bumper systems for the department’s patrol trucks. The Grappler Police Bumper looks like a normal police push bar, but inside is a net made of a strong nylon mesh.

A police officer or deputy involved in a pursuit deploys the system and drives close to the rear of the fleeing vehicle. The net then snags the rear tire of the vehicle, locking it up and quickly slowing the vehicle to a stop.

The system is designed to stop vehicles safely without relying on a TVI or PIT Maneuver, which can lead to crashes or injuries. According to the company, the system is in use by local law enforcement agencies across the U.S. and by the Border Patrol and the U.S. Military.

The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office recently trained using their new Grappler with assistance from the Kansas Highway Patrol, Thomas County Emergency Management and Highway Department, and Northwest Fire Extinguisher, who supplied a testing vehicle.

