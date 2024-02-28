This $9 magnetic car phone mount 'doesn't tilt or get wobbly' — grab it while it's 40% off

There are as many types of phone mounts as there are phones, and every single one offers something a little different. Still, it can be tough to find one that does exactly what you want (or that fits your phone), but the Hussell Car Phone Mount brings universal compatibility to the arena. It works with almost any kind of phone, and Prime members can snatch one on sale from Amazon.

Why is this a good deal?

Compared with other phone mounts of this type, $9 is a pretty good deal — prices vary wildly. Ultimately, though, the phone mount's value comes in the form of avoiding a ticket in any state (read: most of them) that has a hands-free law.

Why do I need this?

The Hussell Car Phone Mount snaps securely onto your vent for a strong hold. Once it's on, just rotate the clip to adjust the position of your phone. It holds the phone out and away from the vent so that it doesn't completely block airflow, and it comes with a metal plate to ensure your phone snaps on securely to its magnet.

No more fiddling with a release or ensuring the mount grasps your phone securely — just place it against the magnet and go. Hussell says it can support a device up to nearly a pound in weight, so you could even (theoretically, anyway) use an iPad or other tablet. It's also designed to stand up to hard bumps, even if you take your ride off-road.

Just one reason we find ourselves irresistibly drawn to this magnetic phone mount: It can hold a nearly 1-pound device securely in place. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

"Magnet strength is great! I like that this is adjustable on my car vent because other products just clip and they flop around too much. This is a very sturdy, durable phone mount. I bought two more for my husband and daughter," said one savvy mom.

Another driver wrote, "The holder performed very well over some rough inner city streets in NYC and bumpy surfaces on I-95. The phone didn't drop off the magnetic holder. Furthermore, the ball joint was able to hold the phone on the upright position and didn't drop down for the entire eight-hour journey."

"It's strong and doesn't tilt or get wobbly," shared another reviewer. "Only downside is that I can't move my vent from side to side. I have a Pixel 3a and magnet is perfect. Maybe a bigger phone won't stay up, but I don't know. Everything is perfectly strong enough to hold and tilt where I want it with my sized phone."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

