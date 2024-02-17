This 42-inch TV is absolutely George-eous, and it's marked way down to $150 for Presidents' Day

This Presidents' Day, treat yourself to a new TV for just $150: the Insignia 42-inch Fire TV, to be exact. Enjoy Hamilton with clear, 1080p resolution and great sound that will let you sing along to every lyric of the musical. Don't miss your shot! (And if you're in the market for something a bit smaller, you can pick up the 24-inch version of this TV for just $65.)

Be sure to explore the rest of the mind-blowing Presidents' Day deals we've dug up this weekend, including plenty of other presidential bargains on TVs of all sizes.

Why is this a good deal?

There are a lot of TVs on sale right now, but you won't find another this big and this good at this price. This is also one of the lowest-ever prices we've seen for this model. The only time the price drops lower is during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Why do I need this?

Despite its smaller size, this Insignia TV still brings plenty of screen real estate for a budget-friendly price. It also has 1080p resolution — for those that aren't in the know, that's considered high definition — and Alexa voice control. Just press the voice button on your remote and ask Alexa to launch your favorite streaming service, suggest something new to watch, and so much more. As an added bonus, the shortcut buttons on the remote make it easy to launch one of four different streamers.

The TV also supports AirPlay, so you can easily cast content from your phone, iPad, or other Apple device. The included feet provide a sturdy base for the TV, but you can also hang it on the wall using a mount like this one.

This is a presidential TV deal worth your hard-earned dollars. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

Over 4,000 people swear by this set. "Out of the box, I was REALLY grateful that this TV is feather-light compared to my Bravia," raved one fan. "I can easily handle this Insignia."

One traveling family said, "We loved this TV so much, using it in our kitchen, that we purchased a second one for travel. It's compact and easily fits in a small spare suitcase with some towels to protect it."

"It has exceeded my expectations," shared another shopper. "This television is a fantastic combination of performance, features, and affordability."

"So far this is probably one of the best TVs I've purchased through the years," said a final buyer. "Picture is great. Can make a custom picture profile to turn down the light so you can sleep with it on for people like me with tinnitus. ... The one and only flaw is the stand. Should be in the middle of the TV set so you can put it on a dresser. The stands mount on the corners so it takes up a ton of dresser."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

