If you’re thinking about buying an Apple Watch, today is the day to do it

Maren Estrada
BGR News

The Apple Watch might not be the smash hit that Wall Street analysts guessed it would be, but it’s still the most popular smart watch in the world by a landslide. In fact, during its first year on the market, the Apple Watch became the number 2 best-selling watch brand on the planet behind only Rolex. That’s a pretty amazing feat for a device in such a new category, and now is your chance to see what all the fuss is about. Amazon has a big sale going for one day only, and it knocks $80 off a stainless steel 38mm Apple Watch with a Sport band, or $90 off a stainless steel 42mm Apple Watch with a Classic Buckle leather band. These prices are unbeatable, and they’re only available on Tuesday.

We’re talking about the Series 1 watches here, just to be clear. If you want a taste of the stainless Apple Watch without spending too much cash though, this is the perfect way to get it. The only difference between Series 1 and Series 2 Apple Watches is the speed, and it’s really not too big a deal for a device where all of your interactions are only supposed to last for a few seconds. The most important new Apple Watch feature this year is water-resistance, and these Series 1 Apple Watches are both water-resistant.

Also, note that the smaller 38mm model is refurbished. The larger 42mm Apple Watch Series 1 is brand new.

Here are the models on sale on Amazon today:

Apple Watch 38mm Stainless Steel Case w/ Black Sport Band

  • This Certified Refurbished product has been tested and certified to work and look like new, with minimal to no signs of wear, by a specialized third-party seller approved by Amazon. The product is backed by a minimum 90-day warranty, and may arrive in a generic brown or white box. Accessories may be generic and not directly from the manufacturer.
  • Operating System: watchOS 2, Chipset: Apple S1, Processor: 520 MHz, GPU: PowerVR SGX543
  • Internal Memory: 8GB, 512MB RAM
  • Up to 18 Hours of All-Day Battery Life, Up to 3 hours Talk Time; About 1.5 hours to 80% Charge Time, About 2.5 hours to 100% Charge Time
  • IPX7 Ceritified – Water Resistant up to 1 meter and 30 minutes

Apple Watch 38mm Stainless Steel Case w/ Black Sport Band: $269.99

Apple Watch 42mm Stainless Steel Case w/ Black Classic Buckle

  • 1.65-inch AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 390 x 312 pixels + Sapphire Crystal Glass
  • Operating System: watchOS 2, Chipset: Apple S1, Processor: 520 MHz, GPU: PowerVR SGX543
  • Internal Memory: 8GB, 512MB RAM
  • Heart Rate Sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Ambient Light Sensor
  • Up to 18 Hours of All-Day Battery Life, Up to 3 hours Talk Time; About 1.5 hours to 80% Charge Time, About 2.5 hours to 100% Charge Time

Apple Watch 42mm Stainless Steel Case w/ Black Classic Buckle: $359.99

Trending right now:

  1. Get ready for a limited NES Classic Edition sale tomorrow morning
  2. Samsung may adopt a beloved iPhone 7 feature for the Galaxy S8, and it’s not the camera
  3. Demand for VR headsets has been surprisingly disappointing

See the original version of this article on BGR.com

Brought to you by Yahoo News Network