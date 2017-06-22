Think of all the amazing things you can do with Philips’ Alexa-enabled Hue Lightstrips

Philips Hue is obviously the premiere name in smart lighting solutions. Philips was one of the earliest companies to dive head first into the connected lighting market, and it remains one of the top names to this day. Everyone knows about Philips’ standard Hue bulbs, but the company makes a bunch of different products. One thing you definitely need to check out if you haven’t already is the 2nd-Generation Philips 800276 Hue Lightstrip Plus, which is discounted right now on Amazon. In terms of smarts, the Lightstrip is controlled in exactly the same way as Philips’ other bulbs. It’s a strip of LEDs though, so you can do all sorts of creative things with it.

Here are some key details from the product page:

Works with Amazon Alexa to support dimming, shades of white, and color settings through voice control (hub required, Alexa device and Philips hub sold separately)

Enjoy light effects synced to our music and extend you TV experience to the whole room, or lift your gaming experience to the next level

Place under furniture or kitchen cabinets, into coves or highlight architectural features with indirect light

Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus, 2nd Generation, Works with Amazon Alexa: $89.99

If you’re looking for a less expensive option and you don’t need Alexa, check out the Alanda 16.4 ft LED Rope Light. In fact, you can couple it with an Alexa-enabled smart plug and still save money, though you won’t get the same range of functionality and compatibility as you would with the Hue Lightstrip.

LED Strip Lights, Alanda 16.4 ft Waterproof IP65 RGB LED Rope Light Flexible Color Changing SMD…: $21.99

