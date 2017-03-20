Things keep getting worse for Uber as president and mapping VP both just quit

It’s safe to say that 2017 hasn’t been particularly kind of Uber thus far, with its CEO’s public meltdowns, accusations of rampant sexism and harassment at its highest ranks, and reports revealing how the company secretly evaded government oversight. You’d probably think things couldn’t get much worse for the company, but you’d be wrong, as today brings with it a pair of high-profile departures that include Uber’s VP of mapping and business, as well as president Jeff Jones.

Brian McClendon, the aforementioned VP, has reportedly been planning to depart for some time, and will also remain connected to Uber in an advisory role. Jones, on the other hand, seemingly wants nothing more to do with the company he joined just six months ago, issuing a statement to Recode claiming “the beliefs and approach to leadership that have guided my career are inconsistent with what I saw and experienced at Uber.”

“After we announced our intention to hire a COO, Jeff came to the tough decision that he doesn’t see his future at Uber,” embattled CEO Travis Kalanick said in a note to Uber employees. “It is unfortunate that this was announced through the press but I thought it was important to send all of you an email before providing comment publicly.”

Jones was recruited to Uber from Target, and was brought on board to assist Kalanick in managing the company. His departure after less than a year on the job and his thinly veiled jab at Uber’s corporate culture as he makes his way out the door is certainly telling.

