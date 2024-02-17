These Best Buy Presidents' Day deals are shockingly good — save up to 50% on LG, Samsung, Sony and more

Best Buy has come out swinging with major savings on everything from video games to laptops. (Best Buy)

When it comes to Presidents' Day, Best Buy is on most shoppers' radar, but for appliances. And while there are definitely appliance sales worth checking out, the electronics giant also has amazing deals on TVs, computers and a wide variety of other tech. Save up to 50% on video games, speakers, soundbars, and so much more.

Want more Presidents' Day tech deals? We've got you covered — and while you're at it, check out the best Presidents' Day deals overall, including everything from home to apparel.

The top Best Buy Presidents' Day tech deals

Best Buy Anker Solix 522 Power Station $199 $269 Save $70 If you've lost power recently because of all the bad weather, you know how important it is to have a backup plan. The Solix 522 will keep your phone, laptops and other small devices going for a while once the lights go off. $199 at Best Buy

Best Buy Microsoft Surface Go 3 $400 $550 Save $150 The Microsoft Surface Go is the Windows-friendly answer to the iPad, but it's so much more than that. With 128GB of memory, you can keep all your favorite photos on this handy gadget and use it as a smaller laptop replacement. It's currently a whopping $150 off! $400 at Best Buy

Best Buy Samsung C Series 2.0 Soundbar $120 $140 Save $20 If your TV speakers are a little lacking in the audio department, a soundbar can revolutionize your viewing experience — and for just $120, you can walk away with a great entry-level model that is practically plug and play. Those Friends reruns will sound better than ever. $120 at Best Buy

Best Buy JBL Clip 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker $40 $70 Save $30 This on-the-go speaker is designed for clipping onto your bag or belt loop. (Just think: You can give yourself your own intro music!) Plus, it lasts for up to 10 hours on a single charge, and it's waterproof — you know, just in case it falls into the hot tub. $40 at Best Buy

Best Buy Sony WH1000XM5 Noise Cancelling Headphones $330 $400 Save $70 The WH-1000XM5s are among Sony's best noise-cancelling headphones. These are just what you need on the days when you need to block out the world and really get down to business. They come in black, blue and silver. $330 at Sony