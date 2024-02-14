The best Apple Presidents' Day deals for 2024: Save up to 30% on MacBooks, AirPods and more
Need a tech refresh this year? Watches, iPads and accessories are also on sale.
It's no longer peak apple season, but it sure is Apple deals season. Save big with Apple Presidents' Day sales on both accessories and heavy-hitters such as AirPods and MacBooks, so you can walk away with some shiny new gadgets and a still-bulging wallet. One deal definitely worth noting: the Apple Watch SE, available for just $189.
Apple 2020 MacBook Air$899$999Save $100
Apple iPad (9th Generation)$249$329Save $80
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)$190$249Save $59
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)$189$249Save $60
Apple Pencil (USB-C) $69$79Save $10
The best Presidents' Day 2024 MacBook deals
There's no denying the appeal of a MacBook, but if you've never tried one for yourself, now's a great time to take the plunge. You can save up to $249 on popular models.
Although this is an older model, don't let that fool you — it's still a seriously powerful laptop with a seriously great discount. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which means it can handle intensive tasks like photo editing with ease, all while storing the important files you need for work, school or just life.
The best Presidents' Day 2024 iPad deals
The iPad is the ultimate entertainment machine, and you can even use an iPad Pro as a laptop replacement. In this Presidents' Day sale, save up to $100 on some of the latest models.
Although this isn't the newest iPad on the block, it is the best value. It comes with a large enough screen that you can take notes and doodle with the Apple Pencil, as well as watch your favorite content. The all-day battery life will keep you entertained no matter how long your roadtrip, too.
The best Presidents' Day 2024 AirPod deals
Nothing defines earbuds quite like AirPods, and now you can enjoy savings of up to $59 on some of the best models on the market.
Active noise cancellation shuts the world out so you can immerse yourself in music, podcasts or whatever makes you happy. Adaptive Transparency mode lets you listen to your tunes but also hear any important noises from your surroundings.
The best Presidents' Day 2024 Apple Watch deals
The Apple Watch is one of the best wearables you can buy. If you're still working toward a fitness goal, snag one of these gizmos to help you stay on top of your step count.
The Apple Watch SE is a fantastic entry point for a smartwatch. Not only does it monitor your sleep, heart rate, and other vital metrics, but it can even alert someone if you're involved in a crash. Neat, right?
Best Presidents' Day 2024 Apple accessory deals
Accessories including AirTags, Apple Pencils and other gadgets can boost your productivity and make life just a little easier. These can be pricey — but right now, there are tons of great deals.
Doodle, take notes and get creative with the super-comfortable Apple Pencil.