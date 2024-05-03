How to test your internet speed

Content is created by CNN Underscored’s team of editors who work independently from the CNN newsroom. When you buy through links on our site, CNN and its syndication partners may earn a commission. Learn more

Few things are more frustrating than Wi-Fi lagging during a video call or the buffering wheel spinning while streaming the climax of a favorite show. Even a few moments’ delay in internet speed can test our patience.

If your internet has been slowing you down, use the steps in this comprehensive guide to test your internet speed. If you find the speed is less than what you’re paying your internet service provider (ISP) for, follow our tips to troubleshoot your connection.

What is internet speed?

Internet speed refers to how fast data travels from the World Wide Web to your device. The speed of this data is measured in megabits per second (Mbps) and will depend on your internet type.

Fiber is the fastest and capable of speeds up to 10,000 Mbps. This internet type uses fiber optic cables — lines made of tiny glass fibers — to transfer data at the speed of light.

Cable internet is the second fastest, with a max speed of 1,200 Mbps. It uses coaxial copper wires to transmit internet and cable TV services.

Fixed wireless internet varies in speed. It uses a cellular-based internet connection that delivers wireless services. Your internet speed will depend on the cellular network it’s connected to.

DSL (digital subscriber line) is among the slowest types of internet, reaching speeds of only 140 Mbps. It uses your landline telephone network to connect to the internet and transfer data.

Satellite internet is the slowest type of internet, capable of speeds up to 100 Mbps. However, it’s a great option for those who live in rural areas and others who don’t have access to fiber, cable or DSL networks.

What to do before testing your internet speed

Before testing your internet speed, ensure that issues outside of your network aren’t affecting it.

Christina Davignon, an independent network administrator based in New York City with five years of experience troubleshooting internet connections and installing Wi-Fi networks for businesses and individuals, suggests answering these questions before you test your internet speed:

What speed does my internet plan offer? This information will assist you when evaluating the speed test.

Am I only experiencing delays on particular websites, such as YouTube or Facebook? Sometimes, delays have nothing to do with your internet speed but with the technical issues of a specific website.

Is my internet speed faster on one web browser than the other? If that’s the case, clean up your browser by closing open windows and tabs.

In addition, before you run an internet speed test, be sure to:

Turn off any downloads or uploads on your system, including streaming media or live video meetings, and reboot the system.

Disconnect your VPN software, if you have it, to eliminate additional overhead on your connection.

How to test your internet speed

Now that you’ve followed the steps above, you can test your internet speed. Here’s how to do it.

1. Run a speed test on your computer

Multiple websites offer free Wi-Fi speed tests. You can try Speedtest.net (by Ookla), Fast.com and CloudFlare. Click on the “Go” or “Start” button on the website to begin the test. Each test should take 60 seconds or less, offering insights into download and upload speeds.

2. Test your phone or tablet

Turn off cellular data and connect to Wi-Fi. Open your browser and visit Speedtest.net, Fast.com or CloudFare.

Or, download a speed test app from your device.

Search “speed test” in the app store. Some of the popular ones include Ookla and Fast.com. Open the app and follow the on-screen instructions to start the test.

3. Check your Wi-Fi router’s app for a speed test

Your Wi-Fi router may have a dedicated app for speed tests. Search for the app associated with your router’s brand or model and download and install the app on your smartphone or tablet. Google’s Nest Wi-Fi, Eero, Linksys and Asus ZenWiFi routers all offer apps that allow you to conduct speed tests. Follow the instructions in the app to run the test.

Understanding your internet speed test

Interpreting the results of an internet speed test is essential. Compare the obtained speeds with your internet service plan to ensure that your actual speeds align with what your ISP promises in your subscription.

Mbps

Internet speeds are measured in ‘megabits per second,’ commonly called Mbps. Bits are tiny data units, with a megabit representing a million of them. The higher your Mbps, the faster your online activity should be.

Download speed

Download speed, also known as bandwidth, refers to how quickly information travels from the internet to your device. This data includes texts, images, music and videos. It’s essential when streaming a show, downloading a file or performing other online activities.

Upload speed

Upload speed refers to how quickly you can send data from your device to the internet. A fast upload speed is beneficial when sharing large files via email, uploading photos to social media or making video calls.

Latency

Latency measures the period it takes for a signal to be sent from your device to your ISP and returned. This round-trip time is called a “ping” and is measured in milliseconds (ms). Latency is the most important metric for online gamers since a long latency can mean frustrating lags in gameplay.

Tips for administering an accurate internet speed test

Numerous factors can influence the outcomes of your internet speed test. Consider these tips to ensure a more accurate assessment.

1. Test with an Ethernet cable

Ethernet cables provide a faster and more stable connection than Wi-Fi and can result in more accurate test results. Plug one end of the cable into the Ethernet port on your device and the other end into one of the LAN ports on the router or modem. Disable Wi-Fi on your device to ensure the test is conducted solely through the wired connection. Open your web browser and choose an internet speed test service.

If your internet speed is slower than expected based on your plan, think about upgrading your router.

ISPs rarely upgrade or introduce new routers due to the large number of customers they serve. By sticking to your old router, you’re missing out on the latest Wi-FI technology and other features, such as enhanced security.

When purchasing a new router, consider its throughput number. This is the amount of data a router can process in a second. A higher throughput number means increased speed and reduced congestion on your local home network.

2. Test at different distances from your router

For the best Wi-Fi coverage, place your router at the center of your home to reach as many rooms as possible. Keep it in an open area, like on a shelf, and avoid hiding it inside cabinets or under a desk. Also, avoid putting the router near things that can cause interference, such as large fish tanks and metal objects.

Davignon shares that one of her corporate clients used to experience a daily midday internet outage. The culprit? The router’s proximity to the office microwave. “Their internet connection took a ‘lunch break’ quite literally,” she says.

Run multiple speed tests at different distances from your router. If distance is what’s slowing down your connection, consider purchasing a Wi-Fi signal booster.

“Boosters work if they have a good line of sight to the original connection,” says Davignon. But they’re not intended for high usage — if you live in a large home with a family of six and everyone is streaming and gaming, or if you work in a big office, a mesh network system might be the best solution. A mesh network is made up of multiple wireless access points called mesh nodes, where each node acts like a Wi-Fi router.

3. Test all your devices

It’s essential to test the internet speed on all of your devices since some of them could be slowing down your connection. For example, the iPhone 5 from 2012 uses an older-generation Wi-Fi standard. Newer iPhones, from 2014 and later, use a faster wireless standard.

Modern Wi-Fi routers often provide features that allow you to prioritize specific devices for faster speeds. Refer to your router’s instruction manual for guidance. In this scenario, you may give your new iPhone the highest priority and assign your older iPhone a lower priority.

4. Test at different times of day

Davignon suggests testing your internet speed at different times of day to factor in local and ISP network traffic. If you live in a densely populated New York City apartment building filled with various gadgets, your device signals may be competing for space.

If your internet speed is slower due to congestion, Davignon recommends using an app like WiFiMan or WiFi Analyzer. These apps can display the most crowded channels used by your neighbors. Refer to your router’s instruction manual for selecting a clearer channel.

What is a good internet speed?

A “good” internet speed depends on many factors, including the number of people using the internet in your household and the specific purposes for which you use the internet, such as working from home, streaming Netflix or gaming.

In simple terms, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) suggests that a basic internet speed should be at least 25 Mbps for downloading and 3 Mbps for uploading. But for a better experience, aim for at least 100 Mbps for downloading and 10 Mbps for uploading.

To enjoy high-definition streaming video, Netflix suggests a minimum download speed of 5 Mbps, while 4K Ultra HD requires 25 Mbps. Zoom recommends 2 to 3 Mbps speeds for smooth participation in video calls. Xfinity recommends a minimum of 300 Mbps for online gaming enthusiasts to ensure ideal performance in fast-paced games with immersive graphics, such as Overwatch or Fortnite.

What to do if your internet speed is slower than it should be

If you followed the steps above and still haven’t figured out the root cause of your subpar internet speed, it might be time to call your ISP.

When you call, ask a support agent these questions:

What is slowing down my internet? Sometimes, a support agent can assess your internet performance and implement adjustments to increase your connection speed. More often, however, a technician will need to visit you.

How old is my modem? The modem, a box linking your home to the internet provider’s service, may be outdated. If the agent verifies that your modem is outdated, you can schedule an appointment with a technician to install a new one. Or, you can purchase your own modem and contact the internet provider for activation.

Can I buy a faster plan? Your current package may not be sufficient for your household’s current needs. If so, a new plan may be in order.

If all else fails, it might be because your ISP is intentionally slowing down your internet speed by bandwidth throttling. Due to a 2019 Supreme Court decision, ISPs can reduce your internet speed if you stream more TV than they prefer or if you visit websites owned by their competitors. Although the FCC has recently taken steps to reinstate net neutrality rules prohibiting throttling, it remains legal for now.

Bottom line

A slow or lagging internet connection is an inconvenience no one wants to deal with regularly. If the solutions above haven’t fixed your connection, it may be time to upgrade your internet type or switch to a new ISP.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

