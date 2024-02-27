Tesla's Optimus bot is looking a little steadier on its feet. Maybe the yoga stretches are paying off.

Elon Musk shared new footage of Tesla's humanoid robot, Optimus, in an X post on Saturday.

The clip appeared to show the Gen 2 version walking more smoothly than on previous occasions.

Musk has said the first Optimus units could be shipped as early as next year.

Elon Musk shared fresh footage of Tesla's humanoid robot, Optimus, walking around a warehouse.

It appears to be steadier on its feet this time around, perhaps due to all those yoga moves.

The humanoid bot in the video appears to be the Gen 2 version of Optimus, which is 30% faster and 22 pounds lighter than the previous version, Musk said in December.

Before Saturday's post, the official Optimus X account showed the bot without the shiny white Tesla coating and walking around more slowly and less gracefully.



Despite the apparent recent improvements, there is still work to do to make its walking style look more natural.

Getting my daily steps in pic.twitter.com/cEE4RBNdfo — Tesla Optimus (@Tesla_Optimus) February 24, 2024

The EV company unveiled the first Optimus prototype at the 2022 Tesla AI day.

Since then, updates have shown the Tesla Optimus squatting, picking up an egg, and of course, the yoga stretches. The official X account for Optimus describes the bot as "capable of performing tasks that are unsafe, repetitive or boring."

Tesla ramped up hiring for its Tesla bot team at the end of 2023. And Musk said there was a "good chance" that Tesla could start shipping some units by next year.

This could prove optimistic. Musk's biographer Walter Isaacson has said the Tesla CEO has been overly ambitious about many timelines, including "how fast self-driving would be; how fast the Cybertruck will be made; how fast we will get to Mars."

Read the original article on Business Insider