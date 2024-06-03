Tesla, Toyota, Ford, Mercedes-Benz recall more than 242,000 vehicles. What to know

Tesla is recalling more than 125,000 vehicles because of a failing warning system within the car," according to a release from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The recall is one of many announced over the last week. Toyota is recalling more than 102,000 vehicles, Ford is recalling more than 109,000 vehicles and Mercedes-Benz is recalling nearly 15,000 vehicles.

Here's what you need to know about the recalls:

Tesla recalls vehicles over warning system issue

Tesla is recalling 125,227 vehicles because a seat belt warning system that fails to alert occupants of an unbelted seat belt can increase the risk of injury during a crash.

The vehicles in the recall are:

2012-2024 Model S

2015-2024 Model X

2017-2023 Model 3

2020-2023 Model Y

Tesla will release an over-the-air (OTA) software update. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on July 27. Owners may contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752. Tesla's number for this recall is SB-24-00-008.

Toyota recalls vehicles over engine debris

Toyota is recalling 102,000 vehicles because there is the possibility that certain machining debris may not have been cleared from the engine when it was produced. This can lead to potential engine knocking, engine rough running, failure of the engine to start and the engine losing power.

The vehicles included in the recall are:

2022–2023 Toyota Tundra

2022-2023 Lexus LX

Toyota is currently developing a remedy for this issue. Owners of involved vehicles will be notified by late July.

Mercedes-Benz recalls vehicles over electric issues

Mercedes-Benz is recalling 14,912 vehicles because the battery management system software may cause the high-voltage battery to shut down, which can result in a sudden loss of drive power.

The vehicles included in the recall are:

2024 EQE 350 4MATIC

2024 EQE 350+

2024 EQE 500 4MATIC

2024 EQS 450

2024 EQS 450+

2024 EQS 580

2024 AMG EQE 53 4MATIC

2024 AMG EQS 53 4MATIC

2023-2025 EQE SUV 350 4MATIC

2023-2025 EQE SUV 350+

2023-2025 EQE SUV 500 4MATIC

2023-2025 EQS SUV 450 4MATIC

2023-2025 EQS SUV 450+

2023-2025 EQS SUV 580 4MATIC

2024-2025 EQS SUV 680 4MATIC

2024-2025 AMG EQE SUV 53 4MATIC

Dealers will update the battery management system software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on July 23. Owners may contact MBUSA customer service at 1-800-367-6372.

