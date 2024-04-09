Tesla settles lawsuit over Apple engineer’s fatal Autopilot crash

Tesla has settled with the family of a driver killed while using its Autopilot technology, avoiding a public court hearing that would have raised questions over Elon Musk’s self-driving software.

The company is paying an undisclosed amount to the family of Walter Huang, a 38-year-old Apple employee who died while using Autopilot when his car smashed into a concrete barrier in California.

Mr Huang was using the driver assistance system, which is designed to keep cars in their lane and regulate their speed, when the car crashed into the divider in the middle of the freeway in Mountain View.

Tesla is facing lawsuits and US investigations over Autopilot and its more advanced “Full Self Driving” technology.

Mr Musk has increasingly focused on the development of the systems as competition eats away at its advantage in electric cars.

Last week he said that Tesla would unveil a “robotaxi” car, which is expected to rely entirely on driverless software and won’t feature a steering wheel or pedals, in August.

The announcement sent Tesla’s shares up by almost 5pc on Monday.

Details of the agreement between Tesla and Mr Huang’s family were not disclosed. The company said in legal filings that it settled “to end years of litigation”.

Tesla had argued that Mr Huang was playing a video game at the time of the crash, in contravention of Autopilot’s requirement for drivers to keep their attention on the road at all times. Lawyers for Mr Huang’s family had denied this.

Mr Huang had believed claims that Autopilot was safer than human drivers, his widow and children had claimed.

They had also sued California’s highways department for failing to fix the barrier Mr Huang hit after a previous crash.

Autopilot has faced investigations from the US road safety regulator, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which has led the company to issue updates to the software.

The NHTSA investigated Mr Huang’s death and said that Autopilot had failed to keep the vehicle in its lane, but that Mr Huang had probably been distracted.

The company has also received questions from the Securities and Exchange Commission and US Department of Justice regarding Autopilot, although the state of those inquiries is unclear.

Tesla has won two previous trials over Autopilot but faces more in the coming months.

