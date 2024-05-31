Tesla recalls over 125,000 vehicles due to seat belt warning system malfunction

Electric car manufacturer Tesla is recalling more than 125,000 vehicles over concerns of a malfunction with the vehicles' seat belt warning system could increase the chance of injury in a crash.

Reuters and other national news outlets reported Friday that regulators from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration assert some Tesla vehicles do not comply with federal safety requirements because the cars' seat belt warning lights and audible chimes may not work properly if the driver does not have their seat belt engaged.

According to Reuter's report, the recall applies to:

Model S cars made between 2012 and 2024

Model X vehicles made between 2015 and 2024

Model 3s made between 2017 and 2023

2020-2023 Model Y vehicles

In total, an estimated 125,227 vehicles will be affected.

NHTSA officials said Tesla will release a software update to fix the issue sometime in June.

The company also issued a recall in April for nearly 4,000 of its Cybertrucks after regulators discovered the accelerator pedal could get stuck as a result of a manufacturing error, the American-Statesman reported at the time.

According to the NHTSA, Tesla will replace all the accelerator pedals on the existing Cybertrucks and will build new Cybertrucks to include an improved accelerator pedal. Tesla service will replace or repair the gas pedal assembly for free, and notification letters are expected to be mailed out in June. Owners may contact Tesla customer service at 877-798-3752. Tesla's number for this recall is SB-24-33-003 for the 2024 Cybertruck.

