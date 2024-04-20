Tesla recalls nearly 4,000 Cybertrucks because of hazardous accelerator pedal

Tesla is recalling 3,878 of its 2024 Cybertrucks due to a potentially dangerous fault in the vehicle's accelerator pedal, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports.

On Wednesday, the NHTSA released a safety recall report indicating that all Cybertruck vehicles produced between Nov. 13, 2023, and April 4, 2024, were equipped with an accelerator pedal pad prone to dislodging and becoming caught by the interior trim. This issue may lead to unintended acceleration, heightening the risk of collision.

According to the report, Tesla first received notice of the issue from a customer complaint that was filed on March 21. After the complaint, Tesla Engineering reportedly began running tests and confirmed the presence of the defect.

The company made the decision to recall all affected vehicles voluntarily, the report noted, 22 days later on April 12, prior to anyone being harmed.

“There were no injuries or accidents because of this. We are just being very cautious,” wrote Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a post on X on Wednesday evening regarding the Cybertruck recall, which was confirmed by the NHTSA as of April 15.

Tesla reported all stores and service centers will be notified about the recall by April 19 and all customers will be notified by mail starting in June; moreover, Tesla is offering all customers recall repairs free of charge.

The exact amount of Cybertrucks on the road in Arizona is unknown; however, the state has proven to be a contributor to the billionaire's car company in the past with more than 26,000 Tesla sales from 2021 to 2022, the seventh-highest-ranked state by Tesla sales in the country.

Electric vehicles in Arizona are also becoming more popular. According to the Alternative Fuels Data Center, Arizona has 68,780 registered electric vehicles as of 2022, a 40,000 increase from the previous year.

If you have one of the Cybertrucks here in Arizona and have further questions, you can contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752 with recall number SB-24-33-003.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Tesla recalls Cybertrucks because of hazardous accelerator pedal