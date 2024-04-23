New Tesla Model 3 Performance Claims 510 HP and 2.9-Second 0-60 Time

Following an official refresh late last year, Tesla launched an updated Model 3 Performance on Tuesday and the on-paper performance numbers paint an electrifying picture. With 510 hp, a 0-60 mph sprint of 2.9 seconds, and a 163 mph top speed, the Model 3 Performance is in the numerical company of cars like the 991 Porsche 911 GT3 RS and Nissan's original R35 GT-R, at least off the line.

Following up on its track-prepped Model S reveal, the Model 3 Performance is concerned with more than just straight-line speed. Tesla has fitted an all-new adaptive damping system to the Model 3 Performance, which should pair well with its drivetrain and chassis configurable Track Mode. In photos of the Track Mode menu, Tesla shows a handling balance slider with understeer on one end and oversteer on the other. It also appears that Tesla will allow you to turn off stability control entirely and has fitted a drift mode present to the Model 3 Performance.

Tesla

Weighing in at 4054 pounds, the Model 3 certainly isn't light, but it hangs tight with other sport sedans like the 2024 BMW M3 (which weighs up to 3990 pounds). All four wheels will be driven by an electric motor on each axle, and Tesla says it has changed the bushings and stabilizer bars to accommodate more spirited driving, too. Tesla claims the Model 3 Performance will go 296 miles on one charge, down 45 miles from the standard, dual-motor Model 3.

Visually, the Model 3 Performance benefits from new front and rear fascias, though the combination of a rear diffuser and carbon fiber trunk lid spoiler allegedly reduces drag and lift at high speeds. Specifically, Tesla claims a 5 percent reduced drag, 36 percent lift reduction, and 55 percent improvement in front-to-rear lift balance. Twenty-inch forged wheels wrapped in a staggered set of Pirelli P Zero 4 tires are standard on the Model 3 Performance, with beefed-up brake rotors, pads, and calipers found behind the 10-spoke wheels.

Tesla

Inside the Model 3 Performance, Tesla worked to find the right balance between comfort and support. Adding a pair of new, bolstered, and ventilated front seats to the mix toes that line, though the addition of carbon fiber trim throughout is unlikely to do much in the name weight savings. The Model 3 Performance will retain its 15.4-inch main touchscreen and integrate an 8-inch rear touchscreen with climate controls and entertainment options.

Starting at $52,990 without any federal or state incentives, the Model 3 Performance is now available for custom order on Tesla's website. The company has yet to provide an exact timeline for deliveries, though the estimated delivery feature on its website claims the Model 3 Performance could be available as early as June.

