What is that? Tesla Cybertruck draws gawkers, onlookers at West Palm Beach Starbucks

You've probably seen one of them driving around by now.

That big stainless steel thing that looks like a DeLorean on steroids. Maybe you've seen it parked at the Town Centre in Boca Raton. Maybe you've seen it ambling along PGA Boulevard in Palm Beach Gardens. Or passed it turning heads on Florida's Turnpike.

In almost every instance, people stare and ask: "What is that?"

Answer: a Tesla Cybertruck.

On a recent morning, customers of the Starbucks at the corner of Belvedere Road and South Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach slowed their vehicles to a crawl as they drove by the Cybertruck in the parking lot. Some gawkers stopped to take pictures.

One asked aloud, "Is that a concept car?" No, said owner Calvin Robinson, a West Palm Beach personal injury attorney. "It's a Tesla."

Robinson, who didn't seem to mind the attention, said he enjoys driving the EV on one charge from West Palm Beach to visit family in St. Petersburg. He said that he had just gotten the Cybertruck delivered a few weeks after ordering it last fall.

What's the cost of a Tesla Cybertruck?

Tesla Cybertruck parked at the Starbucks at the corner of Belvedere Road and U.S. 1 in West Palm Beach on Tuesday, June 18, 2024. The electic vehicle, which drew dozens of gawkers and onlookers, belongs to West Palm Beach personal injury attorney Calvin Robinson.

There has apparently been a backlog for the EV, which starts at $81,895 and goes up to $101,985 retail, but can run as high as $150,000 used.

Nearly 4,000 Cybertrucks were recalled in April over a defect with the accelerator causing it to get stuck when pressed, increasing the risk of crash, USA Today reported.

