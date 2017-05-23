Tesla confirms key details surrounding the upcoming Model 3

Yoni Heisler

In just a few weeks, Tesla will begin mass production on the Model 3, the company’s highly anticipated mass market EV. With a entry-level sticker price of just $35,000, the Model 3 will be Tesla’s most affordable vehicle yet and will help hasten the adoption of electric vehicles in the mainstream.

While we already know a lot about the Model 3, there are many details Tesla has yet to divulge. For instance, just last week a photo of a Model 3 with a wooden trim interior surfaced online, a design option Tesla has yet to confirm will be available to interested Model 3 owners. As it stands now, Tesla is planning to hold a special Model 3 event in July where it will reveal the final shipping version of the car along with additional details regarding customization options.

Don't Miss: The Galaxy Note 8’s design may be just as exciting as the iPhone 8

In the interim, Tesla this week released a Model S vs Model 3 comparison chart which provides us with some new details regarding the features the Model 3 will bring to the table.

Originally brought to light by the Model 3 Owners Club twitter account, we learn that the Model 3 will sport a 0-60 MPH time of 5.6 seconds, and a minimum range of 215 miles. As previously announced, Tesla confirmed that Model 3 owners will not enjoy unlimited access to Tesla’s nationwide network of Supercharging stations. Instead, access will be available on a pay-per-use basis.

The full chart can be seen below.

As a final note, it’s worth noting that the Model 3 will have less configuration options available, a decision which should help streamline the production process. All in all, this is a smart move given Tesla’s ambitious Model 3 production schedule, not to mention the immense number of outstanding Model 3 reservations on the books. While Tesla hasn’t issued an up-to-date tally count, it’s believed that the cumulative number of Model 3 reservations is currently somewhere in the 400,000 range.

 

Trending right now:

  1. Forget the NES Classic Edition, this $40 console can play every NES game ever
  2. Somehow, everyone walked away from this massive Tesla crash
  3. Meet the little box your cable company really doesn’t want you to know about

See the original version of this article on BGR.com