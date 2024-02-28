Tesla aims to ship Roadster cars next year, Musk says

(Reuters) - Tesla will aim to ship its Roadster electric sports car next year, the electric vehicle maker's CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday.

"Tonight, we radically increased the design goals for the new Tesla Roadster," Musk said in a post on X, adding that Roadster's production design will be completed and unveiled by the end of this year.

Tesla had announced the Roadster, a battery-powered four-seater, at the end of 2017, which was originally set to be launched in 2020.

Musk in 2021 had pushed the launch of the Roadster to 2023, citing global supply chain bottlenecks. In 2023, Musk said Tesla hopes to start production of its long-delayed next-generation Roadster electric sports car next year.

