Tens of thousands report AT&T service outage; Verizon and T-Mobile users also claim issues

Tens of thousands of customers were affected by a nationwide telecommunication outage early Thursday morning, with customers of AT&T among those most impacted, according to Downdetector.com.

A surge in outage reports by cellular customers began early Thursday morning and seemed to peak about two hours later with over 30,000 AT&T users reporting outages, Downdetector said. Closer to 7 a.m. ET, more than 19,500 Verizon users and over 850 T-Mobile users reported outages.

As of 7:29 a.m. ET, over 60,000 AT&T customers were reporting outages, while nearly 12,000 Cricket Wireless customers were reporting outages.

The outages have already begun to impact essential public services, including people’s ability to call emergency responders.

“Some of our customers are experiencing wireless service interruptions this morning. We are working urgently to restore service to them," AT&T said in a statement to USA TODAY on Thursday morning. "We encourage the use of Wi-Fi calling until service is restored.”

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department in North Carolina said in a post on X it was aware of the outages and that “customers were briefly unable to contact 9-1-1.” In Nevada, the Lyon County emergency communications center asked locals not to call 911 with an AT&T device and, instead, “call from a different service provider.”

In Philadelphia, the emergency management agency said just after 5 a.m. that the “nationwide outage was impacting all city-issued cell phones.”

"Verizon's network is operating normally. Some customers experienced issues this morning when calling or texting with customers served by another carrier," a Verizon spokesperson told USA TODAY just after 8 a.m. ET. "We are continuing to monitor the situation."

SOS symbol affecting AT&T users on iPhone

An SOS symbol appeared on the screens of iPhone users with AT&T where cell service bars are normally shown.

An SOS symbol on your phone means there is a cellular network "available for emergency calls," Apple's support website states.

"When you make a call with SOS, your iPhone automatically calls the local emergency number and shares your location information with emergency services," according to Apple. "In some countries and regions, you might need to choose the service that you need.

After making an emergency call, your iPhone alerts any emergency contacts designated in your phone.

Apple says all iPhone models 14 or later can also use Emergency SOS via satellite to text emergency services when no cellular and Wi-Fi coverage is available.

