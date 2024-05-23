Technology giant Lenovo expects growth from AI-powered computers

China-based technology powerhouse Lenovo, the world's largest manufacturer of personal computers, is expecting an uptick in demand due to new artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

US software giant Microsoft earlier this week introduced new AI features for its Windows operating system, which Lenovo computers use.

Lenovo executive Mirco Krebs said on Thursday that the company expects PCs with AI functions to revolutionize user behaviour in a similar manner to other technological advances such as the internet and smartphones, and drive growth.

In the past quarter, Lenovo increased global turnover by 9% year-over-year to $13.8 billion. Profits rose from $114 million to $248 million.

Growth was largely due to strong demand from businesses, while consumer sales continued to flag. The market for personal computers has cooled in recent years following significant growth during the coronavirus pandemic.

Another factor for growth could be the end of Microsoft's support for the Windows 10 operating system in October 2025. In Germany alone, an estimated 8 million PCs would be unable to run the successor system Windows 11 and may have to be replaced, Krebs said.