Technology evolution symposium scheduled for June 20

May 13—Missouri Southern State University will host a technology evolution symposium titled "Staying Ahead in a Dynamic Business Environment" from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at the Ron Richard Athletic Center, 3950 Newman Road.

The symposium is designed to showcase local innovation and will feature tech-centered business leaders as presenters.

Topics include:

—"Revolutionizing how we live."

—"Explore cognitive buildings that learn your habits and adjust to your needs, from personalized climate control to seamless entertainment."

—"Imagine self-healing infrastructure that detects and fixes problems before they disrupt your day."

—"Transforming cities into living ecosystems."

—"Witness how municipalities harness the power of data to optimize traffic flow, reduce energy consumption, and create vibrant, sustainable communities."

—"Learn about intelligent transportation systems that anticipate your needs and get you where you need to go faster and cleaner."

There will be panel discussions about the future of:

—Building automation and AI: How will robotics and machine learning reshape the way we interact with our homes and workplaces?

—Urban data analytics: Can cities become truly sentient, responding to the needs of their residents in real-time?

—The ethical implications of connected living: How do we ensure privacy and security in an increasingly interconnected world?

The event is free.

For more information, contact the Small Business Development Center at MSSU at 417-625-3128.

People can register at https://missouri.ecenter direct.com/events/25085.

The registration deadline is June 20.