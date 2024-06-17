New technology could ease travel troubles at Charlotte Douglas

It was a tough weekend of travel in and out of Charlotte Douglas Airport with hundreds of flights delayed each day.

The airport took to social media to apologize for “any negative experiences” as passengers criticized operations online.

ALSO READ: New Charlotte airport overlook opens

A new tool being used by the Transportation Security Administration could ease travel troubles.

TSA officers will now be able to tell if you are flying on the day you are supposed to and if you are who you say are, thanks to biometric technology.

>>At 5 p.m. on Ch. 9, Damany Lewis gets a look at the new tech and what you can expect.

(PHOTOS: The most expensive airports to the least expensive)

These are the most expensive airports to the least expensive, according to average airfare data from FinanceBuzz.com.

45. Washington-Dulles

44. San Francisco

43. Salt Lake City

42. Charlotte

41. Detroit

40. Dallas-Fort Worth

39. New York City-JFK

38. Minneapolis-Saint Paul

37. Houston

36. Newark

35. Portland

34. Los Angeles

33. Philadelphia

32. Atlanta

31. Kansas City

30. Orange County-John Wayne Airport

29. St. Louis

28. Seattle

27. Indianapolis

26. Sacramento

25. Washington D.C.-Ronald Reagan

24. Boston

23. Chicago-O'Hare

22. San Antonio

21. San Diego

20. Pittsburgh

19. Phoenix

18. Austin

17. Raleigh

16. Baltimore

15. Honolulu

14. Nashville

13. Denver

12. Cleveland

11. Miami

10. Dallas-Love Field

9. San Jose

8. Tampa

7. New York-LaGuardia

6. New Orleans

5. Chicago-Midway

4. Oakland

3. Las Vegas

2. Fort Lauderdale

1. Orlando