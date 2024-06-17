New technology could ease travel troubles at Charlotte Douglas

Damany Lewis

It was a tough weekend of travel in and out of Charlotte Douglas Airport with hundreds of flights delayed each day.

The airport took to social media to apologize for “any negative experiences” as passengers criticized operations online.

A new tool being used by the Transportation Security Administration could ease travel troubles.

TSA officers will now be able to tell if you are flying on the day you are supposed to and if you are who you say are, thanks to biometric technology.

These are the most expensive airports to the least expensive, according to average airfare data from FinanceBuzz.com.
45. Washington-Dulles
44. San Francisco
43. Salt Lake City
42. Charlotte
41. Detroit
40. Dallas-Fort Worth
39. New York City-JFK
38. Minneapolis-Saint Paul
37. Houston
36. Newark
35. Portland
34. Los Angeles
33. Philadelphia
32. Atlanta
31. Kansas City
30. Orange County-John Wayne Airport
29. St. Louis
28. Seattle
27. Indianapolis
26. Sacramento
25. Washington D.C.-Ronald Reagan
24. Boston
23. Chicago-O'Hare
22. San Antonio
21. San Diego
20. Pittsburgh
19. Phoenix
18. Austin
17. Raleigh
16. Baltimore
15. Honolulu
14. Nashville
13. Denver
12. Cleveland
11. Miami
10. Dallas-Love Field
9. San Jose
8. Tampa
7. New York-LaGuardia
6. New Orleans
5. Chicago-Midway
4. Oakland
3. Las Vegas
2. Fort Lauderdale
1. Orlando
