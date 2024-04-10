Target to use new technology to crack down on theft at self-checkout kiosks: Reports

A month after announcing a reduction in the number of items shoppers can bring to Target's self-checkout kiosks, the retail giant is introducing a new technology to prevent theft in stores, according to multiple media reports.

Truscan, the name of the technology, is designed to detect if there is anything near a kiosk that has not been scanned. It will then release audio and visual cues if an item isn't scanned correctly.

One of the technology's most critical functions will be to track people who have been flagged with improper scanning, according to the reports.

Truscan will be introduced to shoppers before the end of the year.

Target did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for more information about Truscan and how it will work.

Target's new self-checkout limit

Last month, Target announced that shoppers would only be allowed 10 items or less at self-checkout kisosks. The change took effect on March 17, USA TODAY previously reported.

Target spokesperson Brian Harper-Tibaldo told USA TODAY in October that the retailer was testing out how limiting items at self-checkouts could add to a more positive customer experience by shaving off time.

Target also said it would open more checkout lanes for the same reason, according to a statement provided by the company.

"Checking out is one of the most important moments of the Target run, and we know that a fast, easy experience –whether at self-checkout or the lanes staffed by our friendly team members – is critical to getting guests on their way quickly," the company said.

Target's car seat trade-in event begins April 14

The Target car seat trade in event gives a place to donate seats they may have outgrown.

Target's car seat trade-in event will run from Sunday, April 14 to April 27 this year, Target has announced.

Those who trade in an old car seat will be given a 20% coupon toward a new seat, stroller, travel system or home gear like play yards, highchairs, swings, rockers, bouncers and other items, according to the retailer.

Target will accept all types of car seats, including infant car seats, convertible car seats, car seat bases, harnesses or booster car seats, as well as car seats that are expired or damaged, USA TODAY previously reported.

Click here for more information on how the trade-in process works.

Target's car seat trade-in event: Here's what to know.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Self-checkout theft crackdown: Target eyes new tech for shoplifters