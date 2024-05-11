Tampa Bay is experiencing internet outages

A spokesperson for Spectrum internet service said a widespread outage Saturday was caused by an electrical fire on a utility pole that damaged a fiber cable.

Lorelie Johnson of Charter Communications, a telecommunication company whose services are branded as Spectrum, said in an email around 12:30 p.m. that an electrical fire on a utility pole early Saturday morning damaged fiber that delivered service to customers in Pinellas Park. She said Spectrum teams had to wait until a utility company worked on it and deemed the area safe for technicians to gain access and fix equipment.

Johnson said technicians are working to resolve the issue and customers should see services come back online “over the next couple of hours.” She did not say how many customers were affected or how widespread the outage is.

The service tracking website downdetector.com started citing reports of problems in the area around 6:45 a.m. By 8:48 a.m., reports of outages had spiked to over 1,000 in Tampa, with hundreds reported in St. Petersburg and dozens in Clearwater.

On the social media platform X, several Spectrum customers reached out Saturday morning asking for updates in the St. Petersburg area. The account @Ask_Spectrum responded with no specifics as to what caused the outage or how widespread the outage is. The account said “fiber crews are working to repair the cable” and did not have an estimated time for restoration.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.