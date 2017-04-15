You can’t go wrong with any of these Alexa-enabled smart thermostats

A smart thermostat is often one of the first “smart home” devices people purchase for a few different reasons. First and foremost, it’ll save you money. By putting some next-generation smarts to work, even the most basic smart thermostat can offer serious savings on your utility bill. Smart thermostats are also very easy to install, and another reason people like them is the fact that you never need a separate smart home hub to use them.

Speaking of controlling smart home devices without the need for a hub, Alexa has officially invaded the smart thermostat space and made controlling the heating and air conditioning in your home easier than ever. In this post, you’ll find five fantastic smart thermostats that all work perfectly with Amazon Alexa.

Lyric T5 Smart Thermostat

Control your Smart Home with Amazon Alexa for voice control (Alexa device sold separately) and Apple HomeKit with voice control using Siri, the Apple voice assistant

7-Day Flexible Scheduling or Location Based Temperature control (GeoFencing)

Adaptive recovery learns how long it takes to achieve the right temperature at the right time and automatically runs your system to get to your desired temperature when you want it, with auto change from heat to cool

Smart Alerts – push notifications for filter changes and extreme temperature warnings keeps you informed

Easy to install using Honeywell’s exclusive UWP wallplate. Works with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit(TM) and IFTTT

Lyric T5 Wi-Fi Smart 7 Day Programmable Touchscreen Thermostat with Geofencing, Works with Appl…: $109.40

Sensi Smart Thermostat

Ranked “Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Smart Thermostat” by J.D. Power

No other Wi-Fi thermostat works in more homes (no “C-wire” required for many HVAC applications). Refer to Sensi’s online compatibility resources to verify compatibility in your home

Connect Sensi thermostat to your home Wi-Fi Network and control from anywhere via free mobile app (compatible with Android and iOS)

Optional 7-day scheduling helps reduce wasteful heating and cooling when no one is home

Quick and easy installation in 15 minutes or less. The Sensi app includes a step-by-step installation guide and video tutorial

Works with Amazon Alexa for voice control (Alexa device sold separately) and Wink app (no Wink hub required)

Sensi Smart Thermostat, Wi-Fi, UP500W, Works with Amazon Alexa: $129.00

Ecobee3 Thermostat with Sensor

Works with Amazon Alexa for voice control (Alexa device sold separately)

Smart, really smart – intuitively understands when to turn on your heating or cooling equipment based on your home’s unique energy profile, the weather outside, and thousands of other data points to make sure you’re comfortable at all times

Knows you have a life – senses whether anyone’s home and which rooms are occupied, delivering comfort when you’re at home and saving you energy and money when you’re not

Lowers your energy bills – ecobee saves homeowners an average of 23%* annually, paying for itself in energy savings (*Learn more at ecobee.com/savings)

Homekit-enabled Ecobee3 – the world’s first homekit-enabled smart thermostat – is an evolution of our previous Ecobee3 smarter wi-fi thermostat.

Ecobee3 Thermostat with Sensor, Wi-Fi, 2nd Generation, Works with Amazon Alexa: $198.00

Honeywell RTH9580WF Smart Thermostat

Works with Amazon Alexa for voice control (Alexa device sold separately)

Customize the screen color to match any décor, Control from anywhere with iOS and Android devices, Simple setup with smart programmable features for home or business

Energy Savings: Choose programmable mode to save on annual heating and cooling costs. C-wire needed for proper installation.

Locking Touchscreen: Advanced locking features and password options provide smart security and convenience

Allows remote access to the thermostat through a computer, tablet, or smart phone with Honeywell’s Total Connect Comfort Service

Check to see if your new thermostat qualifies for a utility rebate. Enter your zip or postal code on yourhome.honeywell.com/rebates for available rebates

Honeywell RTH9580WF Smart Wi-Fi 7 Day Programmable Color Touch Thermostat, Works with Amazon Al…: $173.99

Nest Learning Thermostat

Works with Amazon Alexa for voice control (Alexa device sold separately)

Auto-Schedule: Nest learns the temperatures you like and programs itself in about a week.

Home/Away Assist: Nest automatically turns itself down when nobody’s home to help you save energy.

Remote Control: Connect your thermostat to Wi‑Fi to control the temperature from your phone, tablet or laptop.

Farsight: When Nest spots you across the room, it lights up to show you the time, temperature or weather.

Energy History: Check your Energy History in the Nest app to see how much energy you use and why.

Nest Leaf: You’ll see the Leaf when you choose a temperature that saves energy. It guides you in the right direction.

Nest Learning Thermostat, 3rd Generation, Works with Amazon Alexa: $219.00

