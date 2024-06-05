AT&T, Verizon experience nationwide issues as customers report problems with making calls

Experiencing issues making calls on your phone? You're not alone.

Nationwide telecommunications issues were reported Tuesday after multiple customers of Verizon and AT&T networks said they were encountering problems making calls.

Reports made by users of both companies on DownDetector.com began to accumulate around midmorning Tuesday and continued to increase during the following hours. Most of the customers who reported having problems were located on the East Coast and Midwest.

AT&T acknowledged the issue on X, saying, "There is a nationwide issue that is affecting the ability of customers to complete calls between carriers. The carriers are working as quickly as possible to diagnose and resolve the issue."

Later, the company clarified that while people were experiencing issues making calls between different carriers, calls could be made within the same network.

Within a few hours of the initial reports, DownDetector began showing reports from users of CricketWireless, which is owned by AT&T.

The Federal Communications Commission said on X it was "aware of reports that consumers in multiple states are unable to make wireless calls and we are currently investigating."

Reach La Voz reporter Paula Soria at psoriaaguilar@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: AT&T, Verizon customers report issues nationwide with making calls