AT&T upgrading network across Texas

Apr. 29—With an investment of more than $12.6 billion from 2019-2023, AT&T has expanded wireless connectivity, increased access to high-speed broadband, and enhanced the first responders network across the state — FirstNet.

That includes nearly $210 million in Midland and Odessa, a news release said.

Other highlights include:

— Expanding Access to Fiber: With nearly 6.8 million strand miles of fiber in Texas, AT&T Fiber is now available to more than 4.7 million customer locations across the state.

— FirstNet: In Texas, AT&T is connecting first responders in nearly 780 communities and have rolled out Band 14 on 5,500 sites across the state, providing public safety with truly dedicated network coverage vital to emergency response efforts.

— Helping bridge the digital divide: They are working toward our digital divide commitment by investing in local communities. Since 2021, they have opened 8 AT&T Connected Learning Centers.

The list of cities can be found here.