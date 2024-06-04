AT&T, some Verizon customers report service issues across US

An AT&T telecommunication logo is seen at the entrance of a building in Washington, D.C. on June 11, 2019.

AT&T confirmed Tuesday afternoon that customers experienced "nationwide" issue, with many AT&T users reporting they could not contact non-AT&T account holders. Some Verizon users also reported a similar issue.

"The carriers are working as quickly as possible to diagnose and resolve the issue," an AT&T spokesperson shared with USA TODAY.

AT&T customers were still able to make calls between other AT&T customers and make 9-1-1 calls, the company said.

The number of customers affected was not immediately unclear but reports of outages or disruptions among AT&T customers steadily increased after 1 p.m. ET, according to Downdetector. Verizon customers also reported disruptions to service, according to Downdetector.

The Federal Communications Commission said they were aware of the situation, writing on X that the agency would be investigating why "consumers in multiple states are unable to make wireless calls."

Verizon network 'operating normally' despite outage reports

Verizon said its network was operating normally, but customers "in the Northeast and Midwest, are experiencing issues when calling or texting with customers served by another carrier."

The company said teams were continuing to monitor the situation.

AT&T, Verizon customers are over it, react accordingly

AT&T and Verizon are currently experiencing nationwide outages across multiple states. No signal! pic.twitter.com/qByPJHv23m — Dave Lucas (@davelucas) June 4, 2024

Verizon. I pay too much for y’all to be playing with my service. — ButtaMilkBiscuit 💙 (@shaybutttaaa) June 4, 2024

AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon Customers during another service blackout. pic.twitter.com/UR7zK7kTO6 — primalkey (@primalkey) June 4, 2024

anyone with Verizon Wireless also having trouble making and receiving phone calls??? facetime works but i cannot make a single call. — c (@okaycarley1) June 4, 2024

AT&T and Verizon looking at each other after having ANOTHER nationwide outage. pic.twitter.com/EwQiikKNsp — Brandon B (@BrandonBwins) June 4, 2024

AT&T is a dumpster fire. — DS (@DS11dodnine) June 4, 2024

AT&T customers were left in the dark earlier this year

Millions of AT&T customers experienced issues with their service earlier this year, when the company reported that a "technical error" was the reason why customers were unable to make calls or send messages for most of Feb. 22, USA TODAY reported.

The company formally addressed the outage days later, stating that "the application and execution of an incorrect process" was the reason for the malfunction. And that they were not victims of a "cyberattack."

A $5 rebate was offered to customers who were impacted by the outage.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Contributing: Mike Snider

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: AT&T and Verizon report outage, customers nationwide impacted