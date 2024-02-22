AT&T apologizes for massive system failure that left customers without vital services for hours: Live updates

AT&T has gone down, leaving people unable to make phone calls – including to 911.

The outage at the US’s biggest phone network led to warnings from emergency services and advice from companies to get around the issue.

The problems began early on Thursday. AT&T said it was aware of the issue and working urgently to fix it – but did not give any indication of why it had happened or when it might be resolved.

AT&T has around 250 million customers, making it the US’s biggest phone network by some distance.

So far, the mobile network company has said that 75 per cent of its network has been restored.

FCC says it’s actively investigating the outage

Residents in the following cities reported the most outages

AT&T refers customers to 'network update’ page

National Association of Broadcasters advocates on the importance of AM radio amid outages

20:03 , Michelle Del Rey

“Today’s cell service outage is another example of the critical need to keep AM radio in cars,” the association said in a statement posted to X, formerly Twitter. “When the internet is out, power lines are down and cellphones can’t find a signal, AM radio is there, providing reliable life-saving alerts & updates.”

Today's cell service outage is another example of the critical need to keep AM radio in cars. When the internet is out, power lines are down and cellphones can't find a signal, AM radio is there, providing reliable life-saving alerts & updates. #DependOnAMhttps://t.co/cwuVjRp7Uv — National Association of Broadcasters (@nabtweets) February 22, 2024

Outages around the country as of 2pm

19:53 , Michelle Del Rey

AT&T: 4,000

T-Mobile: 574

Verizon: 920

Cricket: 651

Boost Mobile: 88

Professor says ‘cloud misconfiguration’ likely the case of AT&T outage

19:33 , Michelle Del Rey

Lee McKnight, an associate professor at Syracuse University’s School of Information Studies, told NBC News that the most likely cause of the outage is “cloud misconfiguration” or human error.

“A possible but far less likely outcome is an intentional malicious hack of ATT’s network, but the diffuse pattern of outages across the country suggests something more fundamental,” he said.

FCC says it’s actively investigating the outage

19:13 , Michelle Del Rey

“We are aware of the reported wireless outages, and our Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau is actively investigating,” an FCC spokesperson said.

“We are in touch with AT&T and public safety authorities, including FirstNet, as well as other providers.”

Downdetector reports significant drop in reports

18:53 , Michelle Del Rey

The website that tracks self-reported outages is reporting a significantly lower amount of disruptions across the country.

According to the latest numbers, just about 7,000 people continue to experience outages. Still, the site is not meant to offer a comprehensive look of the ongoing situation.

Residents in the following cities reported the most outages

18:25 , Michelle Del Rey

Residents in four Texas cities and other cities in the Midwest and on the east coast reported the most amount of service disruptions, according to Downdetector, a website that tracks that information.

Impacted people lived in Houston, San Antonio, Dallas and Austin. Meanwhile, other residents who struggled to get cell service were mainly in Atlanta, Chicago, New York City, Miami and Indianapolis.

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency working with AT&T

18:00 , Michelle Del Rey

“CISA is aware of the reports and we are working closely with AT&T to understand the cause of the outage and its impacts, and stand ready to offer any assistance needed,” The agency’s Executive Assistant Director for Cybersecurity, Eric Goldstein, said in a statement.

Ron DeSantis address AT&T outage during news conference

17:45 , Michelle Del Rey

“Some of you may not have cell phone service this morning,” Mr DeSantis said while speaking to a crowd about the work of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District on Thursday.

“You think about your daily life like...honestly it’s like imagine if we had an EMP attack or something like what would end up happening in this country,” he said. “It’s not necessarily a good thought.”

Governor DeSantis Hosts a Press Conference Highlighting the Work of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District to Date https://t.co/XOL6KcTq4d — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) February 22, 2024

Virginia county urges residents to text 911 during outage

17:25 , Michelle Del Rey

Emergency officials are struggling to take in calls as the AT&T outage persists. In Virginia, officials with Prince William County, just an hour southwest from Washington DC, are asking their residents to text emergency services if they need to.

According to the Prince William Times, other officials in neighbouring counties are putting out the same notices, but are alerting residents to text 911 when possible.

AT&T refers customers to 'network update’ page

16:48 , Andrew Griffin

AT&T is now pointing affected customers to a special page on its website. It’s not very detailed:

“Some of our customers are experiencing wireless service interruptions this morning. Our network teams took immediate action and so far three-quarters of our network has been restored. We are working as quickly as possible to restore service to remaining customers.”

You can find the page here.

WiFi calling isn’t the only way to avoid the phone network

16:29 , Andrew Griffin

AT&T has recommended that affected users get onto WiFi and use that to call people. (Instructions are below.)

But there are plenty of other ways of communicating without a phone connection, too. You can

It’s also worth noting that there are plenty of ways to use services without an active internet connection, too. You can download maps offline, for instance (Google has long allowed this, and Apple Maps has recently introduced it, too). And you can download music and videos onto your phone ready for any long journeys.

Customers compare situation to Leave The World Behind

16:27 , Andrew Griffin

It’s only a few months since the release of Leave The World Behind, Netflix’s film with a tag line that does feel a little familiar today:

Predictive programming from the Netflix movie "Leave The World Behind"



"No internet. No phones. No going back to normal." pic.twitter.com/7KxMI3Q7Dc — Vision4theBlind (@Vision4theBlind) February 22, 2024

Of course, there is internet, and most phones are still working. But it is a reminder that such an outage is possible.

Me after watching leave the world behind and then seeing SOS only trending #outage 😭 pic.twitter.com/0lTA5fOhZE — ‏ً (@_Xins) February 22, 2024

• SOS only

• AT&T, T-Mobile & Verizon outage

• Leave The World Behind trending? pic.twitter.com/9YfMfqx6xS — journalist jawn (@dirtywhiteups) February 22, 2024

Marco Rubio uses outage to stoke fear about Chinese cyber attacks

16:25 , Andrew Griffin

Florida senator Marco Rubio has used the outage to stoke fear about a Chinese cyber attack. At the moment there is nothing to indicate whether the outage was intentional.

I don’t know the cause of the AT&T outage



But I do know it will be 100 times worse when #China launches a cyber attack on America on the eve of a #Taiwan invasion



And it won’t be just cell service they hit, it will be your power, your water and your bank — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 22, 2024

(Experts have warned about the danger of an attack of this kind on important infrastructure. But it’s not clear whether China actually intends to launch one.)

Was outage caused by a solar flare?

15:59 , Andrew Griffin

Probably not, says Ryan French, an astrophysicist.

Some people are attributing cell network outages (AT&T, Verizon) in the U.S to last night’s X-class #SolarFlare. However, flares only cause radio degradation on the *dayside* of the Earth. As you can see below, the U.S was not affected by the event. So it’s just a coincidence! https://t.co/8EQxLV2qVJ pic.twitter.com/A5kImCmStC — Dr. Ryan French (@RyanJFrench) February 22, 2024

Other networks appeared to be hit by AT&T outage

15:55 , Andrew Griffin

On tracking website Down Detector, as well as in complaints on Twitter, customers at rival networks such as Verizon and T-Mobile are also complaining about an outage.

But it appears that is just an effect of the AT&T outage, and is happening because people on that network are unable to call others. Both Verizon and T-Mobile have denied that they are having issues.

Customers ask for credit in response to outage

15:54 , Andrew Griffin

Many of AT&T’s customers are calling on the company to offer some credit in return for the outage. (The network has apologised, but not yet said anything about whether there will be any kind of compensation.)

The way I’m about to call AT&T and get a little credit. Chile, I’m on my wifi, but still, it’s the principle… pic.twitter.com/mAfiVvsl9h — ALIEN’S GROOVE (@arguewitchamama) February 22, 2024

Me going to the AT&T store at 8AM to get my $15 bill credit for being inconvenienced for it's services being down for 4 hours. @ATT pic.twitter.com/DuW1fmUMiV — Branden (@urbanzosf) February 22, 2024

Emergency services advise people to use other phones

15:50 , Andrew Griffin

This is a fairly representative message from emergency services across the US. They say they are aware of the problem and advise that people try different phones – and not to call 911 just to check whether it works.

We are aware of an issue impacting AT&T wireless customers from making and receiving any phone calls (including to 911).



We are actively engaged and monitoring this.



The San Francisco 911 center is still operational.



If you are an AT&T customer and cannot get through to 911,… pic.twitter.com/TUIEBkqmkI — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) February 22, 2024

Outage continues

15:49 , Andrew Griffin

Hours after it started, some AT&T customers still can’t get online. The company hasn’t said anything meaningful since it said that it had “identified” the problem – but it still doesn’t seem to be fixed.

How to use Wi-Fi calling

14:53 , Andrew Griffin

AT&T has advised affected customers to use WiFi calling. As the name suggests, that relies on WiFi and the internet to make calls, rather than the phone network. As such, it gets around the problems with the phone network (but does of course rely on you having access to a WiFi connection).

It’s turned on by opening up the Settings app on your iPhone or Android. Press “Cellular” on an iPhone or “Connection” on an Android, and then choose the WiFi calling option, which will allow you to turn it on and choose important settings.

You can find more information on AT&T’s website here.

AT&T says it has ‘located an outage'

14:50 , Andrew Griffin

In response to questions from customers, AT&T says it has “located” and “pinpointed an outage”.

“We don’t have an estimated time frame, but our team is on it,” it said on X/Twitter.

AT&T apologises to customers

14:49 , Andrew Griffin

AT&T has sent an array of different messages to affected customers today. But they are mostly along the lines of the below:

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience that is happening and some of our customers are experiencing wireless service interruptions this morning. We are working urgently to restore service to them. We encourage the use of Wi-Fi calling until service is restored.”

