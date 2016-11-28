T-Mobile has one of the best Cyber Monday deals on the iPhone 7

Black Friday is finally over, but the shopping craze isn’t done, particularly today. Cyber Monday is in full swing and retailers are ready to sell you a ton of products at discount prices. T-Mobile is one of them, and the carrier has put a new iPhone 7 promotion in place just a few days after finishing one of the best Black Friday iPhone 7 sales of the year.

DEAL ALERT: The best Cyber Monday sale of the season is happening right now!

If you’re still having trouble deciding which iPhone 7 to get, T-Mobile is about to make things easier for you: the carrier will let you upgrade iPhone storage for free. That means you can order the 128GB iPhone for the price of the 32GB version. Or just go for the 256GB iPhone 7 for the price of the 128GB one. In either case, you get to save $100, which isn’t bad at all.

To take advantage of the special Cyber Monday sale, just add the 128GB or 256GB iPhone 7 to your cart online, or place your order via phone call (at 1-877-413-5903). That’s it. You should hurry to get the deal as fast as possible, though, as inventory is limited. Yes, that might mean you have to settle for colors other than Jet Black, which is still the most difficult color to snag.

Check out T-Mobile’s special Cyber Monday iPhone 7 deal at this link. Of note, it appears that the iPhone 7 Plus isn’t included in the promotion.

