T-Mobile offers free Hulu to some customers: Find out if you qualify

Certain T-Mobile customers can now access shows like “The Bear” and “Abbott Elementary” on Hulu as a complimentary streaming benefit.

Go5G Next customers will have access to the ad-supported Hulu tier at no extra cost starting Jan. 24, according to a Wednesday statement from T-Mobile. The plan also includes Apple TV+ and a basic, one-screen Netflix account and starts at $100 per month for one line with the autopay discount.

The fine print warns that after 12 months, T-Mobile customers will need to take action to renew their free subscription. If they fail to act, the Hulu subscription will auto-renew at the regular monthly price. The ad-supported tier is currently $7.99 per month.

Here's a list of other service providers offering free or discounted streaming services:

Signage for T-Mobile hangs on a storefront on August 24, 2023 in Washington, DC.

Netflix just raised subscription prices. Here's how much that's costing you.

Verizon: Netflix and Max discount, Disney bundle and an Apple One deal

Verizon last month announced that myPlan customers would have access to a 40% discount on the ad-supported Netflix and Max tiers, with both streaming services costing $10 per month.

MyPlan customers can also subscribe to Apple One – which includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and iCloud+ – for a monthly $10 fee as an individual or $20 for a family. Verizon also offers its myPlan customers a Disney bundle with ad-free Disney+, Hulu with ads and ESPN+ with ads for $10 per month.

Cricket Wireless: Free Max

Cricket’s $60-per-month unlimited plan includes the ad-supported tier of Max, formerly HBO Max.

Metro by T-Mobile: Free Vix Premium

Metro by T-Mobile’s Unlimited plans include a one-year subscription to Vix Premium, a Spanish-language streaming service, as a limited-time offer.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hulu with T-Mobile: Streaming service now free for some users