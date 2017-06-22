T-Mobile is having network problems across the country

T-Mobile users across the country have woken up to widespread network outages. According to reports on the Down Detector and Twitter, thousands of users are having problems getting any data connectivity, even if a cell signal is still showing.

The Down Detector map shows reports across the country, with a concentration on the East Coast. It could be a problem with a regional data center, or a nationwide problem that isn’t being reported yet on the West Coast, thanks to the time difference.





Update: T-Mobile has stated that the issue is now resolved

Thank you for your patience! Our engineering team has resolved the intermittent data outages impacting some areas. — T-Mobile📱 (@TMobile) June 22, 2017





T-Mobile has not publicly issued a statement yet, but is responding to individual users on the official @TMobile Twitter page, saying that they’re looking into the issue.

Some users say that turning LTE off can get data service working on 3G, but that’s a temporary fix at best. For the time being, staying on Wi-Fi and turning your device on and off every hour or two is likely the best solution.

Assuming that the outage is related to a software issue in T-Mobile’s network, you can assume that a fix is being worked on at speed. Turning your device on and off forces it to re-register on the local cell tower, which means you’ll get connectivity back as soon as the problem is resolved on T-Mobile’s end.

