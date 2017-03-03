T-Mobile will give a free iPhone 7 to anyone who switches from another carrier

If you’re looking to leave your current mobile carrier and snag some free phones in the process, you might want to check out T-Mobile’s latest deal. On Friday, the Un-carrier announced that anyone who brings their number to the network will be able to get an iPhone 7 for free, or an iPhone 7 Plus for $100.





In order to get your free iPhone, all you have to do is bring your current number to T-Mobile, sign up for a T-Mobile One plan and trade in a qualifying phone. T-Mobile will then give you your iPhone on its interest-free Equipment Installment Plan (EIP), provide you with instant credit for your trade-in and (after you regiter online) send you a prepaid MasterCard with your rebate to apply to the remaining cost of the phone.

If your whole family or even your business wants to switch carriers, T-Mobile says that the offer can apply to up to 12 iPhone 7 devices. Plus, if you take advantage of another recent T-Mobile deal, you can get a third line free as long as you sign up for (or already have) two active lines on T-Mobile. Finally, you can combine those two deals with T-Mobile’s offer of two T-Mobile One lines for $100 for an even better deal.

As always, terms and conditions apply and you will still be responsible for the remaining balance if you cancel your plan before the phone is paid off. The free iPhone 7 offer is only good until Thursday, March 16th, so if you’re considering switching to a new carrier soon, it might be time to pull the trigger.

