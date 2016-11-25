AT&T’s free iPhone 7 deal for Black Friday comes with a big caveat

T-Mobile was the first US carrier to announce a massive iPhone 7 Black Friday promotion, and other carrier soon followed. Sprint and Verizon already announced promos meant to match T-Mobile’s offer, and AT&T finally unveiled its own Black Friday 2016 sales. The carrier will give you a free iPhone 7 as well, but with a huge caveat that many people aren’t going to like.

DEAL ALERT: The best Black Friday sale of the year is happening right now!

The iPhone 7 is free after bill credits if you sign up for an AT&T Next plan of at least $50… but you also have to be a DirecTV subscriber, or you’ll need to sign up for a DirecTV plan of at least $29.99 before November 30th. The iPhone 7 Plus is also included in the promo, but you still get only $650 in bill credits over 24 months if you choose the phablet — that’s the price of an unlocked 32GB iPhone 7, by the way, so the cheapest iPhone 7 Plus will still cost you $130.

Just like its rivals, AT&T is offering other non-iPhone deals this Black Friday season.

If you buy last year’s Galaxy S6 on an AT&T Next plan, you’ll be eligible for a free $200 AT&T Visa Reward Card. Get this year’s LG G5 and you’ll get a $300 card. In either case, you’ll receive the card after 8 weeks in good standing.

Other AT&T Black Friday deals include a free LG G Pad X 8.0 tablet when purchased with a two-year wireless agreement, $74.50 JBL Under Armor Bluetooth Earbuds (save $74.50), 25% off refurbished smartphones, and 25% off smartphone cases.

Check out AT&T’s full Black Friday 2016 offer at this link and follow our Black Friday 2016 hub for more deals.

Updated to clarify that the offer is available to current DirecTV subscribers as well.

Trending right now:

See the original version of this article on BGR.com